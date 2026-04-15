Sunday Oliseh Hails Ademola Lookman After Atletico Star Destroys Barcelona in UCL
- Super Eagles legend Sunday Oliseh has sent a chilling message to Atletico Madrid star Ademola Lookman
- Lookman inspired Los Rojiblancos to dump Barcelona in the UEFA Champions League quarterfinal
- The 2024 CAF Player of the Year climbed into the top three Nigerian scorers in UCL history
Former Super Eagles coach Sunday Oliseh has sent a strong message to Ademola Lookman following his performance in the second leg of the UEFA Champions League clash on Tuesday, April 14.
Lookman scored a crucial goal as Atletico Madrid qualified for the semi-finals for the first time in nine years.
Barcelona took the lead in the 4th minute through Lamine Yamal at the Riyadh Air Metropolitano, before Ferran Torres doubled the advantage in the 24th minute, per ESPN.
Seven minutes later, Nigerian international Ademola Lookman pulled one back, finishing off a well-worked move after connecting with a precise pass from Marcos Llorente.
The former Atalanta winger’s strike took his tally to eight UEFA Champions League goals, moving him into third place among Nigerian scorers in the competition’s history.
With ten minutes remaining, Eric García was sent off for a last-man foul on Alexander Sorloth, adding further tension, but Diego Simeone’s side managed the closing stages with discipline, per UEFA.
Oliseh reacts to Lookman's performance vs Barcelona
Former Juventus star Sunday Oliseh has described Ademola Lookman as one of the most influential players in La Liga.
In a viral tweet on his official X handle, the Ajax legend expressed joy at Lookman's move to Atletico Madrid. He said:
"Ademola Lookman has just qualified for the Champions League semi-finals with Atlético Madrid. Despite a 2-1 loss to Barcelona.
"Talk about being an absolute influential player! I am extremely happy For lookman. His goal today made the difference. he is also showing so much maturity that is quite remarkable."
Legit.ng compiled fans' reactions as they agreed with the comments of Super Eagles legend Sunday Oliseh. Read them below:
@AbiolaAbdul said:
"Oliseh has a personal likeness for Lookman. This is apart from the fact that they're both Nigerians. You've been promoting this guy and speaking well of him for a few years now.
"Tell us the reason, sir."
@paul_ikawu wrote:
"@SundayOOliseh, I had a phone conversation with Coach Emmanuel Amuneke yesterday about the growth of @Alookman_ since joining @Atleti and he said Looman has developed into a more complete forward,improving his decision making in the final third and timing of runs between the lines
@iamfakimsa added:
"He's in the semifinal because he's playing for the right club. Some credit also to his agent. If he had moved to the end of the world, he won't be in the spotlight right now."
@Roderickfacts said:
"I still expect more from Lookman. He played well but that was more of a team goal than an Individual goal. So we praise the team instead.
"Nice game from him though."
Simeone reacts to Yamal's performance
Legit.ng earlier reported that Atletico Madrid coach Diego Simeone admitted that Barcelona winger Lamine Yamal is an exceptional talent.
The Argentine manager acknowledged that the Spanish youngster caused problems for his side in the second leg but noted that Atletico are the ones progressing to the semi-finals.
Source: Legit.ng
Dare Kuti (Sports Editor) Dare Kuti is a CAVB-accredited journalist based in Nigeria. He is renowned for his work in football, volleyball, wrestling, taekwondo and handball. He has covered several major competitions including the African Games hosted by Morocco and Ghana, FIFA World Cup Qualifiers, CAF Events, as well as grassroots competitions across the continent. Email: dare.kuti@corp.legit.ng.