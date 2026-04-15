Super Eagles legend Sunday Oliseh has sent a chilling message to Atletico Madrid star Ademola Lookman

Lookman inspired Los Rojiblancos to dump Barcelona in the UEFA Champions League quarterfinal

The 2024 CAF Player of the Year climbed into the top three Nigerian scorers in UCL history

Former Super Eagles coach Sunday Oliseh has sent a strong message to Ademola Lookman following his performance in the second leg of the UEFA Champions League clash on Tuesday, April 14.

Lookman scored a crucial goal as Atletico Madrid qualified for the semi-finals for the first time in nine years.

Barcelona took the lead in the 4th minute through Lamine Yamal at the Riyadh Air Metropolitano, before Ferran Torres doubled the advantage in the 24th minute, per ESPN.

Sunday Oliseh commends Ademola Lookman following his performance against Barcelona in the UEFA Champions League quarterfinal. Photo by: Gracia Jimenez/Soccrates.

Source: Getty Images

Seven minutes later, Nigerian international Ademola Lookman pulled one back, finishing off a well-worked move after connecting with a precise pass from Marcos Llorente.

The former Atalanta winger’s strike took his tally to eight UEFA Champions League goals, moving him into third place among Nigerian scorers in the competition’s history.

With ten minutes remaining, Eric García was sent off for a last-man foul on Alexander Sorloth, adding further tension, but Diego Simeone’s side managed the closing stages with discipline, per UEFA.

Oliseh reacts to Lookman's performance vs Barcelona

Former Juventus star Sunday Oliseh has described Ademola Lookman as one of the most influential players in La Liga.

In a viral tweet on his official X handle, the Ajax legend expressed joy at Lookman's move to Atletico Madrid. He said:

"Ademola Lookman has just qualified for the Champions League semi-finals with Atlético Madrid. Despite a 2-1 loss to Barcelona.

"Talk about being an absolute influential player! I am extremely happy For lookman. His goal today made the difference. he is also showing so much maturity that is quite remarkable."

Legit.ng compiled fans' reactions as they agreed with the comments of Super Eagles legend Sunday Oliseh. Read them below:

@AbiolaAbdul said:

"Oliseh has a personal likeness for Lookman. This is apart from the fact that they're both Nigerians. You've been promoting this guy and speaking well of him for a few years now.

"Tell us the reason, sir."

Ademola Lookman scores as Atletico Madrid beat Barcelona 3-2 on aggregate to qualify for the UEFA Champions League semifinal. Photo by: Jose Breton/Pics Action/NurPhoto.

Source: Getty Images

@paul_ikawu wrote:

"@SundayOOliseh, I had a phone conversation with Coach Emmanuel Amuneke yesterday about the growth of @Alookman_ since joining @Atleti and he said Looman has developed into a more complete forward,improving his decision making in the final third and timing of runs between the lines

@iamfakimsa added:

"He's in the semifinal because he's playing for the right club. Some credit also to his agent. If he had moved to the end of the world, he won't be in the spotlight right now."

@Roderickfacts said:

"I still expect more from Lookman. He played well but that was more of a team goal than an Individual goal. So we praise the team instead.

"Nice game from him though."

Simeone reacts to Yamal's performance

Legit.ng earlier reported that Atletico Madrid coach Diego Simeone admitted that Barcelona winger Lamine Yamal is an exceptional talent.

The Argentine manager acknowledged that the Spanish youngster caused problems for his side in the second leg but noted that Atletico are the ones progressing to the semi-finals.

Source: Legit.ng