Following the controversy that trailed the wedding of the OPM founder’s autistic son, the pastor has rolled out a new offer

Apostle Chibuzor of OPM offered to pay the bride price and sponsor the wedding of couples living together, even with kids

He gave two conditions that must be met by the couples to enable them partake in the sponsored free weeding

Apostle Chibuzor Gift Chinyere, the General Overseer of Omega Power Ministries (OPM), has rolled out a new offer for cohabiting couples.

He has offered to pay the bride price for couples who live together and have kids without the due marital process.

OPM pastor to sponsor free mass wedding for couples and help them pay bride price. Photo: Chibuzor Gift Chinyere

Source: Facebook

This came weeks after the OPM pastor was caught up in a controversy after he married off his adopted autistic son to a mother of three.

OPM pastor offers free wedding, gives condition

On his Facebook page, Apostle Chibuzor Gift Chinyere, called on couples who were cohabiting and yet to pay dowry to come forward and be part of the sponsored mass wedding.

His Facebook post read:

"ANOTHER OPM SPONSORED MASS WEDDING LOADING….

"If you are been co-habiting as couples without fulfilling marital rites of the lady ?And having children with fulfilling marital obligations. OPM Church shall sponsor your wedding and pay bride price.

"Conditions:

"1. Every branch of OPM church recommend 5 couples, headquarters will sponsor.

"2. Names must reach head of welfare on or before Sunday 19 April 2026.

"FULLY FUNDED THROUGH TITHES AND OFFERINGS FROM OPM CHURCH."

Reactions trail OPM pastor's free wedding offer

Maureen Ekezie said:

"God I've seen wedding and a sponsor, I've even seen children, na husband remain. Husband ngwanu show your face with full chest make we do am sharp sharp, no time to waste abeg."

Ukandu Promise said:

"Please Also preach against it on the day of the wedding, so that they won't think is normal and pass it to their offspring... God bless you Sir."

Anyanwu Lucky said:

"The painful side of marriage is that those that waited and do the right thing before coming together tend to be the once look for the fruit thereof."

Chukwubuzo Hyginus said:

"Abeg where Una branches dey?? Abi may ah head straight to the head quarter ....to avoid stories."

Clara Jaja said:

"Unerstly this thing this pastor is doing every church needs it too many people in the church haven't fulfill there wife marital right."

Ezeh Levi Ugochukwu said:

"Wedding is a borrowed Tradition from white. Please give them that cash for their livelihood. Thanks. We are Igbos. Traditional marriage is our right."

OPM pastor offers to sponsor wedding of cohabiting couples and gives 2 conditions. Photo: Chibuzor Gift Chinyere

Source: Instagram

In a related story, the woman who married the autistic man adopted by OPM Patsor opened up about the reason behind her decision.

Apostle Chibuzor shares changes in autistic man

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that Apostle Chibuzor Gift Chinyere of Omega Power Ministry has shared what changed about his autistic adopted son.

He posted a picture of the couple a day after the wedding and shared what he observed about the newlywed man.

While some people criticised the woman, others stormed the comments section to offer congratulatory messages.

Source: Legit.ng