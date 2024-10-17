Governor Umo Eno of Akwa Ibom State has announced the successful defense of his Doctoral Degree in Public Administration from the University of Uyo

Governor Umo Eno of Akwa Ibom State has proudly announced the successful defense of his Doctoral Degree in Public Administration from the Department of Political Science and Administration at the University of Uyo.

Sharing the news on X, Governor Eno expressed his joy and gratitude for this significant academic milestone.

He wrote:

“I’m happy to share that I have successfully defended my Doctoral Degree in Public Administration in the Department of Political Science and Administration, University of Uyo! My thesis, titled ‘Government and Private Sector Development: A Study of Small and Medium Scale Enterprises in Akwa Ibom State,’ is a blueprint that aligns with my vision for strengthening SMEs in the state."

Governor Eno dedicated this accomplishment to his late wife, Pastor (Mrs.) Patience Umo Eno, whom he said had been a source of encouragement.

“This accomplishment is dedicated to my late wife, Pastor (Mrs.) Patience Umo Eno, who encouraged me to pursue this academic goal. I know she is smiling down with pride,” he added.

In his message, Governor Eno also extended his gratitude to the University of Uyo, his professors, and everyone who supported him on this journey.

“Thank you to the University of Uyo, my professors, and everyone who supported me on this journey!” he concluded.

Governor Umo Eno loses wife

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that the wife of Akwa Ibom state governor, Pastor Mrs. Patience Umo Eno, has died.

She passed away on Thursday, September 26, in the presence of her family at an undisclosed hospital after a brief illness.

In a statement signed by Akwa Ibom's Commissioner for Information, Mr Ini Ememobong, the family requested privacy as they grieve. The press release confirmed that Governor Umo Eno remains dedicated to his role despite the personal tragedy.

