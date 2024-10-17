Akwa Ibom Governor Umo Eno Completes PhD Degree, Dedicates It to Late Wife: "She's Smiling Down"
- Governor Umo Eno of Akwa Ibom State has announced the successful defense of his Doctoral Degree in Public Administration from the University of Uyo
- He dedicated this achievement to his late wife, Pastor (Mrs.) Patience Umo Eno, who encouraged him to pursue this academic goal
- Eno's thesis focuses on strengthening small and medium-scale enterprises in Akwa Ibom State, which he says aligns with his vision for the region's economic development
CHECK OUT: Flexible Payment Plans Available! Invest in Yourself & See the Return with Our Affordable Copywriting Course.
Governor Umo Eno of Akwa Ibom State has proudly announced the successful defense of his Doctoral Degree in Public Administration from the Department of Political Science and Administration at the University of Uyo.
Sharing the news on X, Governor Eno expressed his joy and gratitude for this significant academic milestone.
He wrote:
“I’m happy to share that I have successfully defended my Doctoral Degree in Public Administration in the Department of Political Science and Administration, University of Uyo! My thesis, titled ‘Government and Private Sector Development: A Study of Small and Medium Scale Enterprises in Akwa Ibom State,’ is a blueprint that aligns with my vision for strengthening SMEs in the state."
Bishop Aremu affirms loyalty to Living Faith Church: No plans to start his Ministry after retirement
Governor Eno dedicated this accomplishment to his late wife, Pastor (Mrs.) Patience Umo Eno, whom he said had been a source of encouragement.
“This accomplishment is dedicated to my late wife, Pastor (Mrs.) Patience Umo Eno, who encouraged me to pursue this academic goal. I know she is smiling down with pride,” he added.
In his message, Governor Eno also extended his gratitude to the University of Uyo, his professors, and everyone who supported him on this journey.
“Thank you to the University of Uyo, my professors, and everyone who supported me on this journey!” he concluded.
Governor Umo Eno loses wife
Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that the wife of Akwa Ibom state governor, Pastor Mrs. Patience Umo Eno, has died.
She passed away on Thursday, September 26, in the presence of her family at an undisclosed hospital after a brief illness.
In a statement signed by Akwa Ibom's Commissioner for Information, Mr Ini Ememobong, the family requested privacy as they grieve. The press release confirmed that Governor Umo Eno remains dedicated to his role despite the personal tragedy.
PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!
Source: Legit.ng
Basit Jamiu (Editor) With more than 5 years of experience in the media (Ikeja Bird, Prime Progress, The Movee), Basit Jamiu works as an editor at Legit Nigeria. He started his journalism career after graduating from Ekiti State University in 2018. He is a 2024 Open Climate Fellow (West Africa), 2023 MTN Media Fellow, OCRP Fellow at ICIR, and Accountability Fellow at CJID. He can be reached via basit.jamiu@corp.legit.ng.