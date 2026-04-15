IGP Olatunji Disu has praised the Police Officers’ Wives Association for their vital support to police personnel

This is as POWA commits to enhancing police families' welfare through various empowerment initiatives nationwide

Olufunmilola Disu, POWA's president, emphasised that strong families are key to the stability and security of institutions and nations

Abuja, FCT - The Inspector General of Police (IGP), Olatunji Disu, has commended members of the Police Officers’ Wives Association (POWA) for their unwavering support to police personnel.

The police chief spoke on Tuesday, April 14, when POWA leaders paid him a courtesy visit at the force headquarters in Abuja.

“Our Job Is Difficult, But You Make It Easier": IGP Disu Tells Police Wives Association

Source: UGC

“Our job is a difficult one, but you make it easier,” the IGP told the delegation led by POWA president, Olufunmilola Disu.

Police wives play critical role - IGP Disu

IGP Disu described police wives as a critical pillar of the force and acknowledged the sacrifices made by police families, noting that their support helps officers cope with the demands of policing.

“You make our homes worth coming back to,” he added.

We will continue to support police - POWA

Earlier, Olufunmilola said POWA would continue supporting police families through welfare and empowerment initiatives. She explained that POWA’s interventions are aimed at strengthening police families and, by extension, enhancing the effectiveness of the Nigeria Police Force (NPF).

“We come not merely in protocol, but in partnership,” she said, describing the visit as both symbolic and strategic.

According to her, the association’s engagement goes beyond formalities, positioning POWA as a partner in reinforcing the human foundation of policing.

She noted that the strength of the police is closely tied to the well-being of officers’ families, adding that the association aligns with the IGP’s focus on reform, accountability, and institutional strengthening.

POWA provides free eye care programme

Highlighting recent efforts, Olufunmilola said POWA’s free eye care programme has provided services to over 1,000 police families, with plans underway to expand the initiative nationwide. She added that the association remains committed to initiatives that boost morale, promote family stability, and reinforce values of service and discipline within and outside the barracks.

Olufunmilola also listed POWA’s priorities to include mental and emotional health support, economic empowerment, education, youth development, national unity, and improved welfare systems.

“When families are strengthened, institutions are steadied; and when institutions are steady, nations are secure,” she said.

“Our Job Is Difficult, But You Make It Easier": IGP Disu Tells Police Wives Association

Source: UGC

Reps, UNESCO, POWA empower 100,000 young women

Meanwhile, Legit.ng recalls how the House of Representatives in 20023 joined forces with POWA and UNESCO-REF to enhance food security in Nigeria.

The former president of POWA and wife of the ex-IGP, Mrs Elizabeth Egbetokun, revealed that 100,000 young women would be mobilised to start an agricultural revolution in ensuring food security in Nigeria.

"As President of POWA, I am mobilising 100,000 women to boost the agricultural workforce, strengthening the agricultural value chain to mitigate risks of disorder due to food shortage," Ms Egbetokun was quoted as saying at the time.

Source: Legit.ng