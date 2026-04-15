Nigerian Air Force (NAF) announced Selection Board Interview for BMTC 46/2025 from April to June 2026

Successful candidates must report according to their designated batch schedule to avoid disqualification

NAF warned that the recruitment process is free; no payments should be made during the exercise

Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over 8 years of experience covering basic and tertiary education in Nigeria and worldwide

FCT, Abuja - The Nigerian Air Force (NAF) has invited successful candidates to attend the Selection Board Interview for Trades and Non-Tradesmen and Women into BMTC 46/2025.

The NAF said the interview is scheduled to be held at the Nigerian Air Force Base, Kaduna, from 27 April to 13 June 2026.

NAF releases list of successful candidates

The successful candidates are those who passed the Zonal General Aptitude Test conducted across 15 NAF Bases on 5 December 2025.

Their names have been published on the official NAF recruitment portal @ https://nafrecruitment.airforce.mil.ng/updates/

The Director of Public Relations and Information, Air Commodore Ehimen Ejodame, said all shortlisted candidates are to report strictly in accordance with their assigned batch schedule as indicated on the portal.

Ejodame warned that candidates who fail to report on their designated dates will forfeit the opportunity to participate in the Selection Board Interview.

This was disclosed in a statement issued via the NAF X handle @NigAirForce on Wednesday, April 15, 2026.

“The Nigerian Air Force wishes to emphasise that the entire recruitment process is completely free of charge, and candidates are strongly advised not to make any payment at any stage of the exercise. For further details, including the full batch schedule and other instructions, candidates are advised to visit the official recruitment portal.”

2025 recruitment: NAF issues important notice

Recall that the Nigerian Air Force published a shortlist for DSSC 34/2025 selection interview on the recruitment portal.

The force also noted that the DSSC 34 interviews were scheduled at Kaduna Air Force Base from January 12 to February 8, 2026.

Compliance with guidelines is mandatory to avoid disqualification from the enlistment process.

Read more similar stories on NAF recruitments:

NAF releases list of eligible applicants

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that the Nigerian Air Force released the list of eligible applicants for BMTC 45/2025 and provided an official link for verification.

The Air Force Headquarters announced that the aptitude test would be held on 13 December 2025 across 15 centres nationwide.

NAF reaffirmed its commitment to a transparent and merit-based recruitment process.

Source: Legit.ng