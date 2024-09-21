Emotional Video as Gov Uno Hands Over Furnished 6-Bedroom Bungalow to Late Nollywood Artist’s Family
- In a remarkable display of compassion and leadership, Governor Umo Eno has once again demonstrated his commitment to the people of Akwa Ibom
- The Governor’s recent actions have brought hope and relief to the family of the late Nollywood makeup artist, Abigail Edith Frederick
- This heartwarming story highlights the power of empathy and the impact of genuine support in times of need
In a heartfelt gesture of commitment and empathy, Governor Umo Eno has delivered on a promise made to the family of the late Nollywood makeup artist, Abigail Edith Frederick.
The family received the keys to a newly remodeled and fully furnished six-bedroom bungalow in Ikot Udoma, Eket.
This significant act of kindness was accompanied by a business support grant of one million naira and an additional one million naira educational grant for Abigail’s younger sisters.
Family of late Nollywood makeup artist receives new home
Governor Eno reflected on his earlier visit to the family in April, where he pledged not only to renovate their home but also to provide automatic employment to Abigail’s elder sister and extend educational support.
“Today marks the completion of that promise,” he stated. “I believe in standing by our people during their most challenging moments, and my administration remains committed to the well-being of every Akwa Ibomite, not for political reasons but for humanity.”
The Governor’s actions showed his dedication to the principles of empathy, action, and the collective good. “Let’s continue to work together to lift each other up and show that true leadership is about empathy, action, and the collective good,” he urged.
The statement read thus:
“Today, I fulfilled a commitment made to the family of the late Nollywood makeup artist Abigail Edith Frederick by handing over a newly remodeled and fully furnished six-bedroom bungalow in Ikot Udoma, Eket. In addition to the home, I also provided the family with a business support grant of one million naira and another one million naira as an educational grant to her younger sisters.
"Back in April, during my personal visit to the family, I promised not only to renovate their home but also to offer automatic employment to Abigail’s elder sister and extend educational support. Today marks the completion of that promise. I believe in standing by our people during their most challenging moments, and my administration remains committed to the well-being of every Akwa Ibomite, not for political reasons but for humanity.
"Let’s continue to work together to lift each other up and show that true leadership is about empathy, action, and the collective good.”
See the video:
Governor Eno sacks commissioner
Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that Akwa Ibom state governor, Umo Eno, has sacked the commissioner for Special Duties, Dr. Bassey Okon, with immediate effect.
Secretary to State Government Prince Enobong Uwah said Governor Eno sacked the commissioner in accordance with his ARISE AGENDA.
