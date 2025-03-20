Nighlife boss Cubana Chiefrpriest has reacted to the ongoing unrest in Rivers state that has caught the attention of Nigerians

Legit.ng earlier reported that Tinubu declared a state of emergency in River State and the suspension of Governor Fubara and state officials

In a new video that has gone viral on social media, the celebrity barman was seen mocking the embattled governor

Cubana Chiefpriest whose real name is Pasacal Okechukwu has made it to the front page of blogs after a new video he posted went viral online.

In the new clip, the barman reacts to President Bola Tinubu's declaration of a state of emergency in Rivers State and the suspension of Governor Siminalayi Fubara and lawmakers.

Chiefpriest was spotted using an ink and a feather to indicate the signing of an agreement, while saying that: "Agreement is agreement, so Fubara...", while adding a gesture that depicted sending someone off.

CP's post has triggered tons of reactions from fans slammed him for being petty.

Recall that Legit.ng has also reported that the suspended governor in a statement on Wednesday morning, March 19, 2025 insisted that he followed the rule of law in the political crisis that has been rocking the state barely six months after he resumed office on May 29, 2023.

Many react to Cubana CP's video

Read some reactions below:

@chizoba.azubuike said:

"Big for nothing,so it's supposed to be business? Rather than working to better the state? Nigeria is gone forever."

@emperor_mp001 said:

"Which agreement? Mumu na una dey spoil this country."

@fazzyjrn said:

"Nigeria is gone 😢😢😢😢agreement of embezzlement of our money allegedly 😢."

@john_chhooo said:

"God forbid the poster and this comment section."

@osas.simon1 said:

"My point exactly agreement is agreement."

@dr_madu001 said:

"Chief priest nor say them no dey carry money go heaven 😂 the man just dey chop him life dey go."

@_stream.tv_ said:

"No wonder Kenyan Helen no gree leave you because of the agreement you guys had."

@honor.sammy1 said:

"@cubana_chiefpriest You know, it's easy to forget that the system itself is often the problem. Fubara's rise was based on an agreement, a deal. It's hard to fight the people who are in control, so for now, Just let him dance to his own tune. I said it last week, and I'm glad my political analysis was right."

@sino_smart said:

"Agreement of slavery you mean CP? Abeg comot hand for this one, let’s practice what we preach. #Uhuru."

@king_vegaz69 said:

"Na who e no favour go complain.. agreement is agreement.. every political system in the world is deep. But then.. whatever you agree too.. you must keep to it. 1st rule and law of power.. 'Dont Outshine your Master ' never do it. Except you have a greater and faster plan of rebellion.. 😂😂😂😂 But God help Nigeria."

@olaoluwarozay07_ said

"Silence is louder than any voice there is. Do not waste time trying to prove yourself to people, trying to convince them that you are right. You owe them no explanation! In fact, all they want is your attention. Do not give it to them. I saw the Lord embarrassing those fighting you in a twinkling of an eye. I saw them so broke that very soon, they will come to beg and borrow from you. This will come to pass, and you will see it. Behave like a fool in order to fool a fool!😮😮👏👏."

Gov Fubara speaks on Tinubu, Wike

According to an earlier report by Legit.ng, Siminalayi Fubara, the governor of Rivers state, thanked God, President Bola Tinubu and the immediate past governor of the state, Nyesom Wike.

Fubara made gratitude to President Tinubu and Wike while reacting to his victory at the Supreme Court a few hours earlier.

The Supreme Court affirmed the victory of Fubara in the appeal filed by Tonye Cole and the APC over his victory at the Court of Appeal.

