Nigerians Reject Russia’s Job Offer Amid War Draft Reports: "They'll Send You to Fight"
- Russia has launched a digital platform targeting skilled foreign workers amidst rising concerns of forced enlistment
- Nigerians rejected the offers from Moscow, fearing coercion into military service amid the ongoing invasion of Ukraine
- Across Africa, there have been stories of Nigerians and other Africans being forcibly enlisted by Russia to fight against Ukraine
Nigerians on social media have rejected Russia's residency and job offer amid the prevalent reports of many fellow citizens being lured into the Russian-Ukrainian war, often under dubious circumstances.
A story by The Punch, one of many such stories, detailed the experience of some Nigerians who said they were misled, coerced, or even lured into enlisting with the Russian military.
One of such Nigerians is a 30-year-old Kehinde Adisa, who was studying Urban Planning at the School of Economics, PRIK, Russia, before joining the Russian army.
Adisa had moved to Russia in 2021 to study, but in 2022, he took up a dispatch rider job to earn extra income. His life took a drastic turn after unknowingly delivering a package containing illegal substances, leading to his arrest. According to his family, he had no control over the contents of the delivery and would not have knowingly engaged in such activity, yet he disappeared from contact for over two years with no clear explanation.
In July 2025, his situation came to light through a video released by the I Want to Live initiative, a Ukrainian government-backed project assisting Russian soldiers willing to surrender. In the footage, a visibly distressed Adisa revealed he had joined the Russian military in exchange for a reduced sentence after being imprisoned under Russian law. Initially working as a translator, he was later deployed to the frontline without his family’s knowledge.
Russia invites skilled foreign workers to Moscow
While the stories of the forced enlistment trend in Nigeria and other African countries, Russia, on Wednesday, April 15, unveiled a new digital platform designed to attract foreign professionals interested in living and working in the country.
The initiative, announced by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Russia, is part of efforts to streamline applications and draw skilled migrants.
The service, known as #TimeToLiveInRussia, allows applicants to submit requests online. Officials said priority will be given to individuals with in-demand skills and those who align with the country’s cultural expectations.
Authorities say the platform is expected to simplify the process for foreign talent seeking opportunities in Russia while supporting workforce needs in key sectors.
Nigerians reject Russia’s job offer
Taking to social media, many Nigerians reject the job and residency offers announced by Moscow.
"They will send you to fight in Ukraine," Shankyz SF posted on Facebook. Many other comments by Nigerians on the social media platform echo the same sentiment.
Fagene Igho said:
"(The) trick to be forcefully enlisted."
David Mercy said:
"They're looking for more soldiers...once you apply...to the war front."
Marsh Mello said:
"Oh...Russia needs more soldiers..."
Ibrahim Muhammed said:
"I hope no be military job dey wan force people to join?"
Abimbola Opeyemi said:
"Ukraine war straight away."
Adegoke Adeniran David:
"Hmmmm. Shortage of foot soldiers .... gallants are falling."
Nyior Matthew said:
"Apply and be posted to the Ukraine or Iran war at your own risk."
Ayeni Tope said:
"Hope this is not a way to lure people to their military."
Germany moves student visa processing to Lagos centre
Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Germany has revised how Nigerian students apply for study visas, moving all submissions to a dedicated visa application centre in Lagos.
The change ends the practice of lodging student visa requests directly at the German consulate.
A notice shared by the German Embassy confirmed that applicants will now be processed only through the VFS Global centre located in Lekki.
Source: Legit.ng
Nurudeen Lawal (Head of Politics and Current Affairs Desk) Nurudeen Lawal is an AFP-certified journalist with a wealth of experience spanning over 8 years. He received his B/Arts degree in Literature in English from OAU. Lawal is the Head of the Politics/CA Desk at Legit.ng. He previously worked at Lantern Books and Saraba Magazine. Lawal was named the Political Desk Head of the Year (Nigeria Media Nite-Out Award 2023). Lawal is a member of the Oxford Climate Journalism Network. He is also a certified fact-checker (Dubawa fellowship, 2020). Contact him at lawal.nurudeen@corp.legit.ng or +2348054399455.
Ibrahim Sofiyullaha (Editorial Assistant) Ibrahim Sofiyullaha is a graduate of First Technical University, Ibadan. He was the founder and pioneer Editor-in-Chief of a fast-rising campus journalism outfit at his university. Ibrahim is a coauthor of the book Julie, or Sylvia, written in collaboration with two prominent Western authors. He was ranked as the 9th best young writer in Africa by the International Sports Press Association. Ibrahim has contributed insightful articles for major platforms, including Sportskeeda in the UK and Motherly in the United States. Email: ibrahim.sofiyullaha@corp.legit.ng