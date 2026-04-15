Russia has launched a digital platform targeting skilled foreign workers amidst rising concerns of forced enlistment

Nigerians rejected the offers from Moscow, fearing coercion into military service amid the ongoing invasion of Ukraine

Across Africa, there have been stories of Nigerians and other Africans being forcibly enlisted by Russia to fight against Ukraine

Nigerians on social media have rejected Russia's residency and job offer amid the prevalent reports of many fellow citizens being lured into the Russian-Ukrainian war, often under dubious circumstances.

A story by The Punch, one of many such stories, detailed the experience of some Nigerians who said they were misled, coerced, or even lured into enlisting with the Russian military.

Nigerians react with humour and scepticism as Russia opens an online job and residency portal for foreigners amid lingering war recruitment concerns. Photo credit: Vyacheslav OSELEDKO/AFP

Source: Getty Images

One of such Nigerians is a 30-year-old Kehinde Adisa, who was studying Urban Planning at the School of Economics, PRIK, Russia, before joining the Russian army.

Adisa had moved to Russia in 2021 to study, but in 2022, he took up a dispatch rider job to earn extra income. His life took a drastic turn after unknowingly delivering a package containing illegal substances, leading to his arrest. According to his family, he had no control over the contents of the delivery and would not have knowingly engaged in such activity, yet he disappeared from contact for over two years with no clear explanation.

In July 2025, his situation came to light through a video released by the I Want to Live initiative, a Ukrainian government-backed project assisting Russian soldiers willing to surrender. In the footage, a visibly distressed Adisa revealed he had joined the Russian military in exchange for a reduced sentence after being imprisoned under Russian law. Initially working as a translator, he was later deployed to the frontline without his family’s knowledge.

Russia invites skilled foreign workers to Moscow

While the stories of the forced enlistment trend in Nigeria and other African countries, Russia, on Wednesday, April 15, unveiled a new digital platform designed to attract foreign professionals interested in living and working in the country.

The initiative, announced by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Russia, is part of efforts to streamline applications and draw skilled migrants.

Russia launched a digital platform for foreign workers, allowing skilled applicants to apply online. Photo: Getty

Source: Getty Images

The service, known as #TimeToLiveInRussia, allows applicants to submit requests online. Officials said priority will be given to individuals with in-demand skills and those who align with the country’s cultural expectations.

Authorities say the platform is expected to simplify the process for foreign talent seeking opportunities in Russia while supporting workforce needs in key sectors.

Nigerians reject Russia’s job offer

Taking to social media, many Nigerians reject the job and residency offers announced by Moscow.

"They will send you to fight in Ukraine," Shankyz SF posted on Facebook. Many other comments by Nigerians on the social media platform echo the same sentiment.

Fagene Igho said:

"(The) trick to be forcefully enlisted."

David Mercy said:

"They're looking for more soldiers...once you apply...to the war front."

Marsh Mello said:

"Oh...Russia needs more soldiers..."

Ibrahim Muhammed said:

"I hope no be military job dey wan force people to join?"

Abimbola Opeyemi said:

"Ukraine war straight away."

Adegoke Adeniran David:

"Hmmmm. Shortage of foot soldiers .... gallants are falling."

Nyior Matthew said:

"Apply and be posted to the Ukraine or Iran war at your own risk."

Ayeni Tope said:

"Hope this is not a way to lure people to their military."

The German Embassy in Abuja opened applications for a political department administrative officer role. Photo:Getty

Source: Getty Images

Germany moves student visa processing to Lagos centre

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Germany has revised how Nigerian students apply for study visas, moving all submissions to a dedicated visa application centre in Lagos.

The change ends the practice of lodging student visa requests directly at the German consulate.

A notice shared by the German Embassy confirmed that applicants will now be processed only through the VFS Global centre located in Lekki.

Source: Legit.ng