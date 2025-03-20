Nigerian social media users and fans of Regina Daniels have taken to social media to welcome her back online

Regina Daniels, who usually posts almost daily on her official Instagram page took a one-week break

Nonetheless, mixed reactions have trailed the actress' post because of her new social media caption

Nigerian social media enthusiast and actress Regina Daniels is back on social media to disturb the timelines of her fans.

The billionaire's wife, who is rumoured to have a troubled marriage with Ned Nwoko, whom she has two children with, made headlines again.

Regina Daniels shares new post on IG after taking a break. Credit: @reginadaniels

Source: Instagram

She came back online after taking a one-week-long hiatus. Her fans expressed how much they have missed her, while some dragged her as usual.

Regina's caption reads:

"If plan A fails, remember there are 25 other letters."

See the video below:

Recall that the actress has been confusing social media users about the situation of her home recently. She shared photos with the minister of aviation and her mother.

In the photo, the minister, the stunning Regina Daniels, who has been trending for weeks now, and her mother stood side by side.

How fans reacted to the post

Legit.ng compiled reactions below:

@janet_ejeba said:

"I wish I can get a good connection with you to help me in my life I love to act movie a lot can you give me that opportunity mami?"

@insta_aikd said:

"This girl is now looking like ned oo…where did her beauty go to?"

@madona_simeon said:

"Sincerely speaking you’re gorgeous without those devilish black lens,, it doesn’t fit everyone."

@chocol8quin said:

"I still Dey for F😂😂😂😂😂I sure say I go find love before I reach M."

a_guy_like_koso said:

"U chop old man money finish , u run 😂😂😂, u Dey find another fish again now, TFY, thunder fire y."

@korrasierraleone said:

"The most beautiful and strongest woman in the world. My prayers for you today is for you to live long and enjoy the fruits of your labor 👏love you queen Gina ❤️❤️."

@lady_preshyy said:

"Regina your plan A will never fail. Your husband will return to you this month. I saw it while praying."

@okekecynthia_ said:

"I don forget how many Alphabets we get o.. I think say na 36😩 Your beauty is messing with my brain 😍."

@idy_chris_ said:

"All plans will work, u have never been a failure."

@1483_jennie said:

"So these days many of you get married with plan A and B mmmmm.? This generations is sick."

Regina Daniels gushes over her mum's beauty

According to a previous report by Legit.ng, Nollywood actress Regina Daniels took to social media to openly gush over her mum Rita's beauty.

The mum of two shared photos of the Nollywood filmmaker and called on her followers to see what her mum looks like after birthing six kids.

In a lovely reply to her daughter, Rita thanked God for his perfection and hailed her kids for crowning her a beautiful mother.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng