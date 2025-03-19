Ibinabo Fiberesima has cried out over the current crisis that has plagued Rivers State following President Tinibu's declaration

Legit.ng earlier reported that Tinubu declared a State of Emergency on River State and the suspension of Governor Fubara and state officials

This has promoted reaction from several quarters, including actress Ibinabo, who is not trending online, as she ports her heart out

Nigerian veteran actress Ibinabo Fiberesima has reacted to the declaration of a state of emergency in Rivers states and the suspension of Governor Siminalayi Fubara and lawmakers by President Bola Tinubu.

In a trending video, the veteran actress was captured in a video where she expressed her displeasure concerning all that has been going on in Rivers State.

Rivers Crisis causes actress Ibinabo Fiberesima to cry out online. Credit: @ibinabo.fiberesima, @simfubaraksc

She said that the military people had been driving around as though something out of the ordinary has gone wrong.

In Fiberesima's words:

"To come out to see army people driving around like there is something going on, this is not right, we are at peace, let our children and family be at peace. Let peopel go to work at peace. All tehse army people driving around...this is not right. Our Governor is peaceful, we love him, leave us in peace."

Ibinabo Fiberesima reacts to Rivers Crisis. Credit: @simfubaraksc

Watch her video here:

Recall that Verydarkman reacted to the state of emergency declaration in Rivers state and the suspension of Governor Fubara and state officials.

The social media critic asked who was the president between Bola Tinubu and Nyesom Wike as he shared his opinion.

Verydarkman also addressed Nigerian netizens who have been debating on whether Tinubu's action was legal or illegal.

Many react to Ibinabo's cry for help over Rivers

Read some reactions as compiled by Legit.ng:

@deola_ab said:

"Such a good actress. Oya Cut!"

@chidimaochonga said:

"Very beautiful woman. Forever young. Government abeg ooo make una hear our cry."

@julles_beauty said:

"The president is partisan coz he’s interested in rigging river states elections come 2027."

@empiire_signature said:

"Prepare for a wave of transformative change that is about to sweep through! These revolutions are set to unfold in an extraordinary way."

@slimella__01 said:

"Omo Nigeria is trash.. if me start to cry ehn..😢 you can’t speak freely without being bullied harrassed or threatened … what happened to freedom of speech 😞."

@sharon__pedro said:

"Dear God, help me let me carry my kids and leave this country, I am tired. Tired of Rivers states, tired of Nigeria and tired of Portharcourt ."

@blessed8386 said:

"Wike don't want the people to be paid, he rather want the money to enter his pocket."

@kingjennybae0079 said:

"This is not the time to cry. Rivera needs to stand up for actions. Fubara Play the politics and strategize mehn."

@king_lawal1 said:

"Oil should just cease as a natural resource in Nigeria. Let everybody rest. Since the oil boom, Nigeria has had a steady decline."

@rasheed_olayinkaa said:

"Why do you not urge your people to stop pipe around? Tinubu is trying to protect the common people because if care is not taken, the terrorist will see as an opportunity to invade you people."

@chim_godisgreat said:

"6 fit is waiting for them all one by one none of them will be buried with all this money when they die that is where God is greater than them all."

Rivers Assembly reacts To Tinubu's State of Emergency Declaration

According to a previous report by Legit.ng, the suspended Rivers State House of Assembly said it did not pray for a declaration of emergency in the state.

The lawmaker, however, declared their for President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, promising to abide by the declaration.

The speaker Martin Amaewhule, made this known in a statement following their suspension and that of Governor Sim Fubara and his deputy.

