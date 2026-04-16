King Mitchy has shared the tax amount the Lagos State government slammed on her in a post online

In the post, she shared a document detailing the tax issued to her as she cried out over her expenses

The post stirred reactions among fans, who dragged her over her bragging a few months ago during her clash with Verydarkman

Brand influencer and businesswoman Mukoro Ereremena Michelle, better known as King Mitchy, has cried out over the tax amount she was charged by the Lagos State government.

A few months ago, during her feud with Martins Vincent Otse, she lost her Instagram page and bragged about how much she earns daily.

Reactions as King Mitchy shares update about tax notice from Lagos State government. Photo credit@kingmitchy/@sanwoolu

Source: Instagram

According to her, she makes N1 million daily from her eatery and also earns from brand-influencing jobs.

A few months later, she received a N12 million tax notice from the state government.

King Mitchy reacts to taxes from the government

Reacting, King Mitchy said all the money she makes from her business goes to charity.

She added that she supports the less privileged in the state and does not have any money left. The posts were shared on her Instagram story.

King Mitchy begs Lagos state government over tax notice. Photo credit@kingmitchy

Source: Instagram

Fans react to King Mitchy’s post

Fans reacted by making fun of her and saying she talked too much. They added that she should not have made those statements out of anger.

Some also said King Mitchy should send the tax notice to her benefactor, Seyi Tinubu, for help. Others claimed those behind the notice were her enemies and fans of Verydarkman, whom she fought with.

A few people said they have learnt from her situation and would be more careful about sharing sensitive information publicly. They continued to drag her and criticised her statements.

Here is the Instagram post below:

Fans on the post about King Mitchy's

Reactions have trialed what was shared about King Mitchy and her issue with ther Lagos state government. Here are comments below:

@ifaola_spiritual_home commented:

"Naa verydsrkman fans handle your tax bill. Drop invoice for ST and sleep."

@shollycrane17 reacted:

"Werey say charity, no be people Dey donate for the charity, no be you talk say you make 1 meter daily from belleful."

@symplystacy shared:

"She’s suppose to say thank you Seyi Tinibu after receiving that task receipt.'

@edddie_247 said:

"See where mouth don put her. Make she go meet seyi tinubu now."

@dbaddo2fun stated:

"She say the money go for charity. You go learn new things."

@ looking4jodyol reacted:

"She go pay am na, a whole political tool that money no reach her buy fuel in a sec. ST go support too."

Smart BM shares an update about King Mitchy

Legit.ng had reported that Smart BM shared a video about King Mitchy following the announcement of her alleged demise a few hours ago.

Smart BM had visited the brand influencer after hearing about her demise, and he met her in a pitiable state.

He shared the condition she was in and asked her fans to cease fire on her over her feud with VDM.

Source: Legit.ng