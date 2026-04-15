Victoria Inyama revealed that she was circumcised as a child while living with her grandmother in the village

The actress explained that the experience gave her power over her body and helped her maintain control over intimacy and personal decisions as she grew older

Her comments sparked mixed reactions online, as some people supported her view while others strongly disagreed, raising concerns about the message and its implications

Online conversations often bring up the most unexpected personal revelations from celebrities that many fans do not know about.

Veteran Nollywood actress Victoria Inyama recently stunned fans by publicly praising her own female circumcision experience.

Victoria Inyama says circumcision shaped her life and gave her control over personal decisions. Photo: victoriainyama

Source: Instagram

Victoria made this surprising admission during an interactive Instagram Live session while she was speaking with the popular media personality Daddy Freeze.

The actress explained that the procedure was performed while she was living with her grandmother in the village.

According to the screen star, this traditional practice ended up giving her immense power and control over men.

Victoria Inyama explained that this strict personal boundary keeps her entirely away from industry scandals, pointing out that nobody can ever catch her hiding in hotels.

The actress said:

"Yes, I was circumcised. Because I grew up in the village with my grandmother, that is what is helping me. That’s the best thing they did for me. I swear to God because if I say I am not doing, I am not doing. And that is the power that I have as a woman, and anybody who tries me, I will give you back. No one can say they saw me in hotels. That’s the best thing my grandmother did for me."

Watch the video below:

Netizens react to Victoria Inyama's statement

Legit.ng compiled the reactions of netizens below:

@adaikwerre said:

"I feel this has to do with discipline and not circumcision. I would use my self as an example. I'm not circumcisize but right from my day one I've always disciplined my self. I can go 3 ,4yrs without segx, am not a toy person or hand person and I'll be just fine. Its self control Nne. Some ladies are even built in a way that if they're not inlove with a man they're not thinking about segx. Being a demisexual helps alot too. Not circumcision."

@ladyfracess commented:

"I was a baby when I was circumcised….. it has helped me, when I say No, I mean No. I have self control . So I can relate to what Victoria is saying."

@adaugovera reacted:

"I am so repulsed right now. So women who have not been mutilated do not have self control? Kai!!"

@tenovertenautos wrote:

"You speak openly about somethings and views and they might have repercussions. The foreign Govt seeing someone support this puts the person already as a risk around female children and more. 😢😢. But again, it's her life but is it really the parents decision to take for the kids? 🧐🤔🤔."

@chairman_dsr said:

"Honest truth from her but what i don't support is doing it at age 5,they would have done it just like male circumcision at 8 day or there about,it help to stop all this oloshooo works."

Victoria Inyama shares personal story about circumcision and says it gave her power over intimacy and life choices. Photo: victoriainyama

Source: Instagram

Victoria Inyama opens up on abusive marriage

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Victoria Inyama opened up about her estranged husband, Godwin Okrim.

She said he was a Manchester United fan who often took out his anger on her whenever the club lost matches.

Inyama added that the experience left lasting trauma, noting that even now, football losses remind her of the beatings she endured.

Source: Legit.ng