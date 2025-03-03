The Senator representing Abia North, Senator Orji Uzor Kalu, has mentioned where the sixth state in the Southeast should be created from

Senator Kalu said Anioma people from Delta State should become the sixth state for the Igbo-speaking people

He argued that the South-East is the only zone in Nigeria with only five states and the Anioma people are Igbos

FCT, Abuja - The Senator representing Abia North, Senator Orji Uzor Kalu, said the sixth state in the Southeast should be created from Anioma in Delta state.

Senator Kalu has declared his support for the creation of Anioma State.

The former Abia state governor said the Anioma people are Igbos and have never denied that they are Igbos.

He re-emphasised the fact that the South-East is the only zone in Nigeria with only five states.

He stated this while speaking on Channels Television’s Politics Today on Monday, March 3, 2025.

Anioma should produce 6th South East state

According to Kalu, the creation of Anioma as a sixth state in the South-East will help douse anger over the perceived marginalization of the Igbo people.

“Of course, Anioma State should be created as the sixth South-East state. It’s the only state that will be viable to be created

“Anioma are Igbos and they never said they are not Igbos. The sixth South-East state should be created, and it should be from Anioma.”

Legit.ng recalls that Senator Ned Nwoko said the agitation for Anioma state has always been driven by the Anioma people who are of Igbo descent and reside in the northern part of Delta state.

The lawmaker, representing Delta North in the 10th National Assembly said the Anioma people, share a distinct Igbo cultural identity that is remarkably different from the Urhobo and Itsekiri ethnic groups in the state.

Nwoko asserted that state creation has historically been a tool for promoting unity, addressing ethnic grievances, and fostering development, and Igbo ancestors endorsed Anioma state.

The Anioma state proposed by Senator Nwoko is made up of nine local government areas, in the present Delta State.

Proposals for creation of 31 new states

Legit.ng also reported that a committee in the House of Representatives received proposals for the creation of 31 new states in Nigeria.

According to the letter, the North Central has 5, the North East has 4, the North West has 5, the South East has 5, the South South has 4, and the South West has 7.

Kalu highlighted the conditions that must be met before any state creation requests can be approved by the national assembly.

House of Reps gives update On 31 state creation

The House of Representatives gave an update on the requests to create 31 new states across the country.

Benjamin Kalu, the Deputy Speaker said no state creation request meets constitutional requirements.

According to Kalu, the committee has extended the submission date to Wednesday, March 5th, 2025.

