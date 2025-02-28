Yobe state governor, Mai Mala Buni, has predicted the outcome of his constitution review committee

Governor Buni said the recommendations of his committee will strengthen the All Progressives Congress (APC) in 2027

The governor promised to work with other party stakeholders, especially the founding fathers of the APC to deliver on the new mandate given to him

FCT, Abuja - Yobe state governor, Mai Mala Buni, said the outcome of his constitution review committee’s assignment will strengthen the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) ahead of the 2027 election.

Bubi said he will work with other party stakeholders to deliver on the new mandate given to him at the recent APC National Executive Committee (NEC) meeting.

The governor was appointed as chairman to lead a seven-man panel to review the party's constitution and accommodate more members into the NEC.

Other members of the committee are Zen. Opeyemi Bamidele from the South-west, Barr. Alphonsus Ogar Eba from the South-south, Rt. Hon. Aminu Bello Masari, North-west and Prof. Babagana Umar Zulum from the North-east among others.

"We shall also be in consultation with the founding fathers of the party. Those who drafted the constitution of the party, we are consulting them because we know, it takes wisdom to produce a party constitution. We cannot discard their wisdom and create something different. We will consult them.

"It is about all about inclusivity. We are going to work on that and by the grace of God, we are sure, God will guide us and see us through to deliver on the work as expected of us."

Governor Buni promised to take the assignment seriously as the caliber of the committee members are seasoned and committed party members and are willing to contribute to the development of the party.

He stated this while speaking with newsmen on Friday, February 28, 2025, in Abuja and the statement was made available to Legit.ng

Legit.ng reports that Governor Buni was a National Secretary and Chairman, the Caretaker Committee of the APC at different time.

"The party initially has structured the party into six geopolitical zones. Each geopolitical zone is headed by a committee and I happen to be the one in charge of the North East. That is been done, we are on it, and this new committee is to strengthen and further widen the scope of operations and for proper inclusion.

"It is all about inclusivity. We don't want to exclude people, we want to include people. That means we want to have a document that will strengthen the party and prepare it for the 2027 election.

Political parties doesn't have a stop gap where you say you stop here and then you continue at the end, No. It is all about end to end, open ended thing. You start from 2023 to 2027, it's all about preparation. While the President is working and delivering to the nation, it is in preparation for 2027."

