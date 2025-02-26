The Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), Senator George Akume, has urged Atiku Abubakar and other northern politicians to forget the 2027 presidency

Akume said Atiku Abubakar, Bauchi State Governor Bala Mohammed, and others should allow President Bola Ahmed Tinubu to complete his 8 years

He gave reason while speaking in Bauchi at the 11th Sir Ahmadu Bello Memorial Lecture and Awards

Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over 7 years of experience covering metro, government policy, and international events

Bauchi state - The Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), Senator George Akume, has called on former Vice President Atiku Abubakar, Bauchi State Governor Bala Mohammed, and other northern politicians to forget to run for the 2027 presidential election.

Akume urged northern leaders including former Kaduna State Governor Nasir El-Rufai to uphold the zoning principle in the country.

George Akume tells Atiku Abubakar and northern leaders to forget contesting in 2027. Photo credit: Atiku Abubakar/George Akume/Bala Mohammed

Source: Facebook

As reported by Leadership, the SGF said respecting zoning agreements was crucial for fostering unity and ensuring equitable representation across all regions.

Akume, who was represented by his chief of staff, Christopher Tarkaa, stated this while speaking in Bauchi at the 11th Sir Ahmadu Bello Memorial Lecture and Awards.

He stated this amidst rumour that some northern leaders, including Atiku, El-Rufai, and Governor Mohammed, are strategising to take power in the 2027 presidential elections.

This move is considered unhealthy for the unity of the country as former President Muhammadu Buhari enjoyed an eight-year term before power rotated to the South.

The former Benue state governor urged northern political actors to prioritise national cohesion over personal ambitions.

“The principle of zoning has been instrumental in maintaining Nigeria’s fragile balance.”

Akume said Nigeria’s unity in diversity remains its most excellent resource for promoting national development and cohesion.

“This is evident in creating regional commissions to promote and facilitate faster development at the grassroots.

“Indeed, the North has played a critical role in Nigeria’s corporate existence. As such, I urge us all not to do anything that would jeopardise the unity of Nigeria. I state this because of my love for the North and this country. With due respect to my seniors and contemporaries, we must do everything to avoid the experiences of Somalia, Libya, and Iraq."

Atiku Abubakar contested for the 2023 presidential election. Photo credit: Atiku Abubakar

Source: Facebook

Legit.ng also reported that El-Rufai praised Atiku for his impact on economic development under Olusegun Obasanjo's administration.

El-Rufaipraiseing of Atiku was a deviation from his earlier criticism of the former vice president, particularly his attack on him in 2016.

Recall that the former governor recently made headlines when he criticised President Bola Tinubu's administration and the leadership of the APC.

2027: 5 PDP governors allegedly urge Atiku to bury ambition

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that five PDP governors are reportedly aligning with El-Rufai and Peter Obi for the 2027 presidential election.

El-Rufai and Atiku have held multiple meetings, with sources suggesting their plan is to dismantle the PDP’s electoral strength to prevent a repeat of the 2023 split that favoured the APC.

Allegedly, Rivers State Governor Siminalayi Fubara is spearheading the move to fragment PDP, joined by Bayelsa’s Governor Douye Diri and three other PDP governors.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng