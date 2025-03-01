New dimension as the House of Representatives gave an update on the requests to create 31 new states across the country

Sagamu, Ogun state - The committee established to oversee the proposed state creation from the old Ijebu Province has recommended Sagamu as the new ‘Remo-Ijebu’ state's capital.

This was contained in its report which was submitted to the Chairman of the Committee, Aare Kola Oyefeso.

The committee recommends Sagamu as the capital of the new ‘Remo-Ijebu state.

The committee was established by the Akarigbo and Paramount Ruler of Remoland for the creation of the proposed ‘Remo-Ijebu’ state.

As reported by Vanguard, Oyefeso presented the 66-page memorandum to the monarch at his palace in Sagamu.

Oyefeso argued that Ogun East, also known as the Ijebu Province, remains the only pre-independence province yet to be established as a state.

The committee emphasized that the Remo people are distinct from the Ijebus.

According to the committee, Remo people migrated from Iremo Quarters in Ile-Ife, and will not allow their distinct identity to be subsumed under any guise.

“The Remo people are distinctive from the Ijebus, having migrated from Iremo Quarters, Ile-Ife, and maintaining strong ties with their ancestral roots.”

“The memorandum underscores the Remo people’s firm position that any attempt to diminish their identity in the proposed state will not be acceptable.”

“Empirical data supports the selection of Sagamu as the capital, given the exponential growth and development in Remoland over the last three decades.”

Legit.ng recalls that a committee in the House of Representatives received proposals for the creation of 31 new states in Nigeria.

The Deputy Speaker Benjamin Kalu read a letter from the committee during plenary on Thursday, February 6, 2025, in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) in Abuja.

Kalu highlighted the conditions that must be met before any state creation requests can be approved by the national assembly.

Legit.ng also reported that Nigerians continued to react to the proposal for the creation of 31 more states in Nigeria received at the House of Representatives.

The House of Representatives Committee on Constitutional Review during plenary on Thursday, February 6, disclosed that it has received proposals for the creation of 31 new states.

However, Kayode Okikiolu, a veteran journalist, shared how Nigeria's map would look should the proposal scale through the National Assembly.

House of Reps gives update on 31 state creation request

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that the House of Representatives gave an update on the requests to create 31 new states across the country.

Kalu said no state creation request meets constitutional requirements.

According to Kalu, the committee has extended the submission date to Wednesday, March 5th, 2025.

