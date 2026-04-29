2026 World Cup: How Much African Teams Will Earn for Qualifying as Nigeria Waits on CAS Verdict
- FIFA has increased the preparation fee and participation money for the 2026 World Cup in USA, Mexico and Canada
- The world football governing body approved the increase during the FIFA Council meeting in Vancouver, Canada
- The latest news will send a sense of regret across Nigeria after the Super Eagles failed to qualify for the tournament
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FIFA has announced an increase in the preparation and participation money for the 2026 World Cup in the United States, Mexico and Canada.
The World Cup returns to North America for the first time since USA hosted it in 1994, and will be the first to be hosted by three countries and also the first 48-nation tournament.
Each confederation had an increased slot for the tournament, with the Confederation of African Football receiving 10 slots - nine guaranteed and one via playoffs, up from the previous five.
Morocco, Egypt, Tunisia, Ghana, South Africa, Cote d'Ivoire, debutants Cape Verde, Algeria, Senegal and DR Congo, which qualified through the playoffs.
Top countries like Nigeria and Cameroon failed to qualify after DR Congo defeated both nations during the African playoff in November 2025.
FIFA increases World Cup money
FIFA held its Council meeting in Vancouver, Canada, on Tuesday, April 28, 2026, where it announced a series of changes towards the World Cup.
The organisation announced via its website that it has increased the money allocated to all participating teams by 15%, including preparation and qualification money.
FIFA raised the preparation money from $1.5 million (₦2.25 billion) to $2.5 million (₦3.75 billion), and qualification money from $9 million (₦13.5 billion) to $10 million (₦15 billion).
This amount equals ₦18.75 billion, even before kicking a ball, a significant amount of money the NFF missed out on for the Super Eagles’ failure to qualify.
FIFA had earlier announced an increase in the prize pool by 50% after its Council meeting before the Intercontinental Cup in Doha, Qatar in December 2015.
The breakdown is as follows:
Champions: USD 50 million
Runners-up: USD 33 million
3rd place: USD 29 million
4th place: USD 27 million
5th-8th place: USD 19 million
9th-16th place: USD 15 million
17th- 32nd place: USD 11 million
33rd-48th place: USD 9 million
The NFF will be rueing how much money they are missing out on after Nigeria failed to qualify for the tournament after losing the playoff to DR Congo.
However, the NFF has not given up after FIFA dismissed its petition against RR Congo, which alleged the Central African countries fielded ineligible players.
The NFF appealed case to the Court of Arbitration for Sports, but a verdict is not expected to be delivered until later in the year, when the tournament will be over.
FIFA approves two new laws
Legit.ng previously reported that FIFA approved two new laws ahead of the 2026 World Cup, both of which give the referee more control on the pitch.
The first is to send off players who cover their mouths to make discriminatory remarks, and the other is to send off players attempting to leave the pitch.
Source: Legit.ng
Elijah Odetokun (Sports Editor) Elijah Odetokun is a Nigerian sports editor at Legit.ng. He has six years of working experience and holds a Bachelor of Agriculture from the Federal University of Agriculture, Abeokuta, and a Diploma in Freelance and Sports Writing from the London School of Journalism. He has covered major Super Eagles games, including FIFA World Cup qualifiers. Email: elijah.odetokun@sportsbrief.com