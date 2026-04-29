FIFA has increased the preparation fee and participation money for the 2026 World Cup in USA, Mexico and Canada

The world football governing body approved the increase during the FIFA Council meeting in Vancouver, Canada

The latest news will send a sense of regret across Nigeria after the Super Eagles failed to qualify for the tournament

FIFA has announced an increase in the preparation and participation money for the 2026 World Cup in the United States, Mexico and Canada.

The World Cup returns to North America for the first time since USA hosted it in 1994, and will be the first to be hosted by three countries and also the first 48-nation tournament.

FIFA President Gianni Infantino during the council meeting in Vancouver, Canada. Photo by Verity Griffin.

Source: Getty Images

Each confederation had an increased slot for the tournament, with the Confederation of African Football receiving 10 slots - nine guaranteed and one via playoffs, up from the previous five.

Morocco, Egypt, Tunisia, Ghana, South Africa, Cote d'Ivoire, debutants Cape Verde, Algeria, Senegal and DR Congo, which qualified through the playoffs.

Top countries like Nigeria and Cameroon failed to qualify after DR Congo defeated both nations during the African playoff in November 2025.

FIFA increases World Cup money

FIFA held its Council meeting in Vancouver, Canada, on Tuesday, April 28, 2026, where it announced a series of changes towards the World Cup.

The organisation announced via its website that it has increased the money allocated to all participating teams by 15%, including preparation and qualification money.

FIFA raised the preparation money from $1.5 million (₦2.25 billion) to $2.5 million (₦3.75 billion), and qualification money from $9 million (₦13.5 billion) to $10 million (₦15 billion).

This amount equals ₦18.75 billion, even before kicking a ball, a significant amount of money the NFF missed out on for the Super Eagles’ failure to qualify.

FIFA had earlier announced an increase in the prize pool by 50% after its Council meeting before the Intercontinental Cup in Doha, Qatar in December 2015.

The breakdown is as follows:

Champions: USD 50 million

Runners-up: USD 33 million

3rd place: USD 29 million

4th place: USD 27 million

5th-8th place: USD 19 million

9th-16th place: USD 15 million

17th- 32nd place: USD 11 million

33rd-48th place: USD 9 million

Super Eagles missed out on 2026 FIFA World Cup after losing to DR Congo. Photo by Abdel Majid Bziouat/AFP.

Source: Getty Images

The NFF will be rueing how much money they are missing out on after Nigeria failed to qualify for the tournament after losing the playoff to DR Congo.

However, the NFF has not given up after FIFA dismissed its petition against RR Congo, which alleged the Central African countries fielded ineligible players.

The NFF appealed case to the Court of Arbitration for Sports, but a verdict is not expected to be delivered until later in the year, when the tournament will be over.

FIFA approves two new laws

Legit.ng previously reported that FIFA approved two new laws ahead of the 2026 World Cup, both of which give the referee more control on the pitch.

The first is to send off players who cover their mouths to make discriminatory remarks, and the other is to send off players attempting to leave the pitch.

Source: Legit.ng