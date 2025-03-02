Deputy Senate President Jibrin Barau has vowed to work with Senator Muntari Dan-Dutse to see to the establishment of a new state called “Karaduwa” in Katsina

Katsina - Senator Barau Jibrin, the deputy senate president, has said he will work with a colleague in the national assembly, Senator Muntari Dan-Dutse, the lawmaker representing the Funtua Senatorial district in Katsina, in ensuring that the new “Karaduwa” state is created.

The high-ranking senator explained that the creation of a new state was apt, adding that it would bring meaningful development to the people of the new state, aside from the attraction of economic prosperity.

Barau speaks on Karaduwa state

He notes that the agitation of the Karaduwa people is a welcome one, saying the people are agrarian and they have everything to stand as a state.

His statement reads in part:

"I welcome the agitation by Karaduwa people, they are agrarian and they have all it takes to have a state. The agitation is apt and germane and I am supporting them even though it’s a bit difficult but is possible.”

The deputy senate president made this known while speaking at the Funtua township at the official flag off of the distribution of Ramadan food items and the empowerment of thousands of youths and women. The programme was organised by Senator Muntari Dan-Dutse, the Chairman, Senate Committee on Tertiary Institutions and TetFund. He is the lawmaker representing Kaduna South Senatorial District, Katsina state.

Governor Radda appeals to Kaduna people

Also speaking at the event is Governor Dikko Radda of Katsina state, who appealed to the people not to sell the items given to them. He urged them to continue to support the current administration with prayers, particularly in the holy month of Ramadan.

The governor, who was represented by his deputy, Faruk Jobe, highlighted some of his achievements in all sectors so far, which he noted included education, agriculture, economic, healthcare and security.

Jobe said:

“We spent the sum of 120 billion naira on the education sector where we built 152 new secondary schools beside renovating primary schools, we sponsored 109 children of the poor, given them scholarships to study medicine, artificial intelligence and biotechnology abroad.”

On his part, Senator Muntari Dan-Dutse, explained that he was working for the progress of the people despite the economic and security challenges in the country. He said he facilitated the creation of the Federal University of Medical and Health Sciences in Funtua. He said it will take off in Funtua.

