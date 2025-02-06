A committee in the House of Representatives has proposed the creation of 31 new states in Nigeria

According to Deputy Speaker Benjamin Kalu, the 31 proposals for the creation of new states are from the 6 geo-political zones

During plenary on Thursday, February 6, 2025, Kalu highlighted the conditions to meet before any state creation requests can be approved

FCT, Abuja - The House of Representatives Committee on the Review of the 1999 Constitution said it received 31 proposals for the creation of new states.

Deputy Speaker Benjamin Kalu read a letter from the committee during plenary on Thursday, February 6, 2025.

As reported by The Nation, the 31 new states cut across the six geopolitical zones.

Kalu highlighted the conditions that must be met before any state creation requests can be approved by the national assembly.

According to the letter, the North Central has 5, the North East has 4, the North West has 5, the South East has 5, the South South has 4, and the South West has 7.

The proposed states are: Okun, Okura, and Confluence (Kogi); Benue Ala and Apa (Benue); FCT State; Amana (Adamawa); Katagum (Bauchi); Savannah (Borno); and Muri (Taraba).

The states also include New Kaduna state and Gujarat states from Kaduna state; Tiga and Ari from Kano, and Kainji from Kebbi state; Etiti and Orashi as the 6th state in the South East, Adada from Enugu, Orlu abd Aba from. The South East.

Others are Ogoja from Cross River, Warri from Delta, Ori and Obolo from Rivers; Torumbe from Ondo, Ibadan from Oyo, Lagoon from Lagos, and Ogun, Ijebu from Ogun, Oke Ogun/Ijesha from Oyo/Ogun/Osun states.

