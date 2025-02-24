A visa is an endorsement on a passport indicating that the holder is allowed to enter, leave, or stay for a specified period of time in a country

Some passports can make other visa applications smoother and even give you access to countries that would usually require a separate visa

In this report, Legit.ng notes four strong visas that can allow Nigerians to access more countries

Legit.ng journalist, Ridwan Adeola Yusuf has over 9 years of experience covering migration.

FCT, Abuja - As Nigerians continue to ‘japa’, travelling with a Nigerian passport often requires obtaining visas for many destinations.

‘Japa’ is a Yoruba word and slang that has gained widespread usage. The term is used to describe the act of Nigerians who are fed up with the system 'fleeing' to seek new pastures abroad.

Some visas give Nigerian passport holders access to more countries. Photo credit: Getty Images/m-imagephotography, Aaron Foster and RealPeopleGroup

Source: Getty Images

While Nigerian passport holders can visit 46 countries visa-free or with a visa-on-arrival, the reality is that over 180 countries still require additional documentation. However, securing certain strategic visas can significantly expand travel options and simplify entry into multiple countries.

In this report, Legit.ng highlights four 'powerful' visas that allow Nigerians access to more countries of the world.

Japa: Visas that allow access to more countries

1) Canadian visa

A Canadian visa is a strategic visa that grants entry not just into Canada but also into several other destinations. Whether it’s a visitor visa or a permanent resident (PR) card, this document can significantly ease travel requirements for Nigerian passport holders.

Countries an individual can visit with a Canadian visa are listed below:

Caribbean nations – Countries like Antigua and Barbuda, Dominican Republic, and St. Kitts and Nevis offer visa exemptions or visas on arrival for Canadian visa holders.

Countries like Antigua and Barbuda, Dominican Republic, and St. Kitts and Nevis offer visa exemptions or visas on arrival for Canadian visa holders. British West Indies – Visa-free entry for Nigerian passport holders with a valid Canadian visa.

Visa-free entry for Nigerian passport holders with a valid Canadian visa. Costa Rica – Allows entry without requiring an additional visa.

A Canadian visa also boosts credibility when applying for other visas, as it indicates a strong travel history and financial stability.

2) United States visa

A United States (US) visa is one of the most valuable visas a Nigerian traveller can obtain. While its primary purpose is to allow entry into the US, it also unlocks access to over 20 other countries, many of which offer visa-free entry or visas on arrival for US visa holders.

The countries an individual can visit with a US visa are listed below:

Central and South America – Countries like Costa Rica, Panama, and Peru grant visa-free or visa-on-arrival access to Nigerian passport holders with a US visa.

Countries like Costa Rica, Panama, and Peru grant visa-free or visa-on-arrival access to Nigerian passport holders with a US visa. Mexico – Nigeria travellers with a valid US visa can enter Mexico without applying for a separate visa.

Nigeria travellers with a valid US visa can enter Mexico without applying for a separate visa. Caribbean nations – Several Caribbean countries, including the Dominican Republic, Bahamas, and Aruba, allow entry with a valid U.S. visa.

Several Caribbean countries, including the Dominican Republic, Bahamas, and Aruba, allow entry with a valid U.S. visa. Central and South America – Countries like Costa Rica, Panama, and Peru grant visa-free or visa-on-arrival access to Nigerian passport holders with a U.S. visa.

Additionally, a US visa strengthens your travel credibility, making it easier to obtain visas for other countries.

3) UK visa

A United Kingdom (UK) visa is another key travel document that increases travel freedom for Nigerian passport holders.

While it primarily allows entry into the UK (England, Scotland, Wales, and Northern Ireland), it also facilitates access to several other countries without requiring an additional visa.

Countries you can visit with a UK visa as listed below:

Turkey – Nigerian travellers with a valid UK visa can apply for a Turkish e-visa online instead of going through a lengthy visa process.

Nigerian travellers with a valid UK visa can apply for a Turkish e-visa online instead of going through a lengthy visa process. Mexico – Offers easier visa approval or exemptions for UK visa holders.

Offers easier visa approval or exemptions for UK visa holders. Albania – Visa-free for Nigerian passport holders with a valid UK visa.

In addition, having a UK visa can improve the chances of obtaining visas from other developed countries, as it demonstrates a strong travel history.

While a visa does not directly change your passport’s strength, it can make other visa applications smoother. Photo credit: Getty Images/Poike JohnnyGreig, and PeopleImages.

Source: Getty Images

4) Schengen visa

The Schengen visa is one of the most powerful travel documents, granting access to 27 European countries within the Schengen Area. This visa not only opens doors to major destinations like France, Germany, Spain, and Italy but also simplifies travel to certain non-Schengen countries that accept Schengen visa holders.

Countries you can visit with a Schengen visa are listed below:

Non-Schengen countries – Countries like Georgia, Turkey, and Albania allow Nigerian passport holders to enter with a valid Schengen visa.

Countries like Georgia, Turkey, and Albania allow Nigerian passport holders to enter with a valid Schengen visa. Schengen area – Includes 27 European nations such as the Netherlands, Portugal, and Sweden.

Includes 27 European nations such as the Netherlands, Portugal, and Sweden. Some Caribbean and Latin American countries – Nations such as the Dominican Republic and Panama grant visa-free or visa-on-arrival entry with a valid Schengen visa.

If you frequently travel to Europe or wish to explore more international destinations, obtaining a multiple-entry Schengen visa is a valuable asset.

Read more on the 'japa' trend:

Finland opens applications for work permits

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that the Finnish Immigration Service announced that applications for seasonal work permits are now open for those planning to work in Finland later in 2025.

Migrant workers looking to take part in berry picking or other seasonal jobs must apply for the appropriate permit before arriving in the country.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng