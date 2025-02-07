A Nigerian man said travelling abroad at the age of 40 or above may not be the best if one aims at making it there

The man said once one gets to the age of 40 and above, it has become too late to travel abroad in search of greener pastures

According to him, after he moved to Europe, it took him 15 years to get his residency papers to stay there legally

A man who went to Europe in search of greener pastures has shared his experiences in a trending video.

The man said it took him a long time before he got his residency documents in the country where he lives.

According to him, one needs to look at one's age before thinking of relocation.

He said anyone who is 40 years and above should not think of travelling to Europe. The man spoke in a video interview posted on TikTok by Italian Davodo.

He said it usually takes long before one gets their residency papers, and that his own lasted as long as 15 years.

The man went on to advise people not to sell their properties if they wanted to relocate to Europe.

"If you know that you are coming to Europe, don't come after 40. No sell property because if you come Europe, e nogo easy. Everybody no get the same luck. E take me like 14 to 15 years to get paper. So, e no easy. From 40, e no good. E take me like 14 to 15 years to get paper."

He said it is until one comes to Europe that they would understand that Africa is still a good place.

Reactions as man shares his experience in Europe

@Silver angel said:

"Sad truth, if you know you know."

@cubajane said:

"FINALLY A HONEST GUY."

@Waseelee said:

"Bros things have changed, you can come europe at any age if your proper document and the right visa. If you have work visa, you arrive and you start work."

