FCT, Abuja - Former Kaduna Central Senator, Shehu Sani, said President Donald Trump’s mass deportation of undocumented immigrants from the United States is hypocritical and morally wrong.

Sani said the white population in America were historically ‘undocumented’ immigrants.

Shehu Sani says immigrants would be reminded that they don’t belong. Photo credit: @ShehuSani/@realDonaldTrump

He stated this via his X handle @ShehuSani while reacting to Tump’s plan to deport and transfer undocumented immigrants to Guatemala Bay prison in Cuba.

The former federal lawmaker said the hood side is that Africans and Latin Americans will have to learn to stay back and build their country.

Sani said no matter how much immigrants love the US; they will be reminded someday that they don’t belong to the United States.

“Trump's mass deportation is hypocritical and morally wrong for a nation whose white population were historically ‘undocumented’ immigrants. However, the good side of it is that a strong message is sent to Africans and Latin Americans; learn to stay back and build your country. No matter how much you love their country, they will someday remind you that you don’t belong.”

Nigerians react Trump's mass deportation of undocumented immigrants

Legit.ng compiled some reactions from Nigerians on the mass deportation of undocumented immigrants in the US.

@DonClark02

Absolutely, let him prevent our politicians from assessing US medical facilities and send back their children to school in Nigeria.

@DOgbijo

It is his country. Tell your people not to go there illegally or overstay their visas. It is as simple as that. Learn to tell yourself the truth at times.

@CharlesIgwe14

This might be a wake up call for Africans especially Nigerians to heed your advice and reconsider their decision to japa but to stay back and build their country.

@empror24

Does America need sanitary measures to protect against crime and violence? The answer is YES! I lived in America 2010/returned to Europe and I weighed the crime rate isn’t the same @ShehuSani.

@flourish007

Senator, you’re wrong again.

Let’s take a moment to reflect—why are Africans, especially Nigerians, leaving their countries in droves?

You know the answer, but choose not to say it.

@anasbello142526

"He did a great job in the USA 🇺🇸 he promised it, and now he has fulfilled it. This is a leader we are praying for. Is left for Africa leaders, build your country first."

@HildaHa90769626

"The American people gave Trump a mandate. Protect our border & sovereignty. Stop the invasion by foreigners from all over the world. Stop the loss of innocent lives ki11ed by criminal illegal aliens. Did Senator Sani call the family of Laken Riley to offer condolences? Did Sen. Sani call the victims’ families of those ki11ed by criminal illegal aliens? You have no standing to call the American people morally wrong. Spare us"

FG reacts to Trump plan to deport Nigerians

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that President Bola Ahmed Tinubu's Federal Government said it is ready to welcome deported Nigerians from the United States of America.

The administration has already set up an inter-agency committee for deported Nigerians amid President Donald Trump's crackdown.

This was confirmed by Abdur-Rahman Balogun, the Director of Media and Corporate Affairs of Nigerians in Diaspora Commission.

