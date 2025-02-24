Finland has opened an application portal for Nigerians and others to apply for Seasonal Work Permit 2025

The Seasonal Work Permit allows foreign workers to work in agriculture and tourism sectors

The country has specified the requirements for application including a valid job offer from an employer in Finland

The Finnish Immigration Service has opened applications for the Finland Seasonal Work Permit 2025, giving foreign workers the opportunity in agriculture and tourism.

The permits allow migrants to secure employment in the country in 2025, offering temporary job opportunities for about nine months within 12 months.

Seasonal work permit: Finland lists criteria

Reports by TravelBiz say the seasonal work permits are specifically for foreigners, which allows them to contribute to the country’s workforce while ensuring compliance with labour laws.

Applicants must obtain the requisite work permit before travelling.

The country has listed two main types of seasonal work permits.

Applicants must apply for a seasonal work visa at a Finnish embassy before travelling. Those travelling from visa-exempt countries can apply for a certificate for seasonal work directly via the Finnish Immigration Service.

For employment of three to nine months, applicants will require a residence permit for seasonal work. They must get this before entering the country. Processing times take about 90 days.

Finland lists eligibility

To become eligible, applicants must have a job offer and contract with signed employment from Finnish employers.

Seasonal workers must earn at least N2.2 million or 1, 430 monthly unless an agreement specifies a different amount.

Workers must arrange housing that meets the Finnish government’s health and safety standards.

All applications must be completed and submitted with the requisite documents.

Applicants must have a job offer from an employer, and secure a legally binding employment contract.

They must gather essential documents including valid passports, signed contracts, and proof of accommodation.

They must apply for a seasonal work visa of about three months or a residence permit for seasonal work of three to nine months.

They must pay application fees and track their application via the Finnish Immigration Service website.

The development comes as the German government launched a portal for Nigerians to apply for an opportunity card which gives skilled Nigerians a chance to relocate and work.

The opportunity card is aimed at attracting skilled workers from non-European Union (EU) countries, including Nigeria.

It is a type of residence permit that allows individuals from third countries—nations outside the EU—to enter Germany to seek employment.

The card is valid for up to one year and can be extended if the individual finds qualified employment, enabling them to obtain a subsequent residence permit for further job searching or employment.

