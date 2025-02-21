Legit.ng journalist, Ridwan Adeola Yusuf has over 4 years of experience covering migration.

FCT, Abuja - Amid the ‘japa’ trend, the Finnish Immigration Service has announced that applications for seasonal work permits are now open for those planning to work in Finland later in 2025.

‘Japa’ is a Yoruba word and slang that has gained widespread usage. The term is used to describe the act of Nigerians who are fed up with the system 'fleeing' to seek new pastures abroad.

As reported on Thursday, February 20, by Helsinki Times, migrant workers looking to take part in berry picking or other seasonal jobs must apply for the appropriate permit before arriving in the country.

Legit.ng reports that seasonal work refers to work in agriculture and tourism that is done at certain times of the year. The maximum length of seasonal work is nine months.

The branches of agriculture where seasonal work can be done: crop and animal production and related service activities, excluding hunting and related service activities, and forest cultivation and other forestry activities.

The branches of tourism where seasonal work can be done: accommodation and food service activities, ski resorts, tour operator activities, other reservation services and related activities, such as tour guide services, activities of amusement parks and theme parks, support activities to performing arts, coastal passenger water transport and inland passenger water transport.

It is understood that those working for less than three months must apply for a seasonal work visa at a Finnish embassy if they come from a country requiring a visa. For employment lasting between three and nine months, workers must apply for a residence permit for seasonal work before arriving in Finland. The processing time for all permits is up to 90 days.

Japa: Work in Finland

Applicants must secure a job before applying and provide a signed contract with a Finnish employer.

Wages must meet the minimum requirement of €1,430 (around N2,249,390) monthly unless a collective agreement states otherwise.

Finland's seasonal workers' opportunity

If an individual is interested in migrating to Finland to do seasonal work, the person must apply for the appropriate permit.

The family members of seasonal workers cannot get residence permits in Finland based on family ties.

Can a Nigerian work in Finland?

If you are going to work in Finland, you need to obtain a residence permit.

In that case, visit the website of the Finnish Immigration Services.

Read more on the 'japa' trend:

Best place to japa to

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that popular Nigerian influencer, Reno Omokri, said "opportunities are dwindling even for whites in the United Kingdom (UK)".

In a 3-minute, 9-second video posted on his verified X (formerly Twitter) handle, Omokri warned about the likelihood of the proliferation of xenophobia in popular European countries. The 51-year-old counselled people to consider California as it is "the best place in the whole world to japa to".

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng