Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over 7 years of experience covering metro, government policy, and international events

Ibadan Oyo state - The Court of Appeal sitting in Ibadan, Oyo state capital has confirmed Oba Ghandi Olaoye as the Soun of Ogbomoso.

The appellate court on Tuesday, February 18, 2025, overturned an earlier ruling that nullified Oba Olaoye’s appointment.

The Appeal Court reaffirms Oba Ghadi Olaoye’s legitimacy as the Soun of Ogbomoso. Photo credit: Oba Afolabi Ghandi Olaoye

Source: UGC

Legit.ng recalls that Justice K. A. Adedokun of the Oyo State High Court, Ogbomoso, had on October 25, 2023, nullified Oba Olaoye’s selection.

Prince Kabir Olaoye, a member of the royal family, has challenged the selection process that brought in Ghandi as the new Soun of Ogbomosho.

According to Justice Adedokun, the selection and installation process of Olaoye as monarch was “irregular, null, and void”.

The court said the process failed to comply with the provisions of the 1958 Soun Chieftaincy Declaration.

However, Justice Yargata Nimpar, who led a three-member panel, set aside the lower court’s judgment/

Justice Nimpar ruled in favour of Oba Olaoye on all 10 grounds of appeal, The Punch reports.

The judge reaffirmed Oba Olaoye’s legitimacy as the Soun of Ogbomoso.

Legit.ng also reported that a court in Ogbomosho, Oyo state, restrained the Soun, Oba Olaoye, from removing the chief imam of the town, Sheikh Teliat Yunus Ayilara.

Recall that the Soun and the Sheikh Ayilara appear not to enjoy a cordial relationship.

Oba Ghandi and the kingmakers, led by Chief Sobalaje Otolorin, were stopped from removing the religious leader following a suit filed at a high court in Ogbomosho.

Chief Imam Ayilara replies Soun of Ogbomoso

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that Sheikh Teliat Yinus Ayilara, Chief Imam of Ogbomoso, responded firmly to a query from Soun of Ogbomoso.

The Soun had criticized Ayilara for undertaking the Hajj pilgrimage without permission.

Ayilara emphasized his adherence to Islamic principles over Yoruba traditions, stating his role as a spiritual leader is independent of local cultural norms.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng