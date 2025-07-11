Ikeja, Lagos state - Lagos residents are expected to come out on Saturday, July 12, to cast their ballots in 13,325 polling units across 57 local councils in the state to elect their local government chairmen and councillors for a fresh four-year term.

More than 10 political parties were registered for the election according to the Lagos State Independent Electoral Commission (LASIEC).

Lagos LG polls hold on Saturday, July 12, 2025. Photo credit: Pius Utomi Ekpei

Source: Getty Images

Voting is expected to begin at 8 a.m. and end at 3 p.m. in all the polling units, while those in the queue by 3 p.m. will be attended to.

Legit.ng brings you live updates on the election from all the three senatorial districts across the state.

Kindly refresh this page for fresh updates.