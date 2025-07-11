Live Updates: Local Government Elections 2025 Hold in Lagos
Ikeja, Lagos state - Lagos residents are expected to come out on Saturday, July 12, to cast their ballots in 13,325 polling units across 57 local councils in the state to elect their local government chairmen and councillors for a fresh four-year term.
More than 10 political parties were registered for the election according to the Lagos State Independent Electoral Commission (LASIEC).
Voting is expected to begin at 8 a.m. and end at 3 p.m. in all the polling units, while those in the queue by 3 p.m. will be attended to.
Legit.ng brings you live updates on the election from all the three senatorial districts across the state.
Kindly refresh this page for fresh updates.
Lagos CJ inaugurates LG election tribunals
The chief judge (CJ) of Lagos state, Justice Kazeem Alogba, on Friday, July 11, inaugurated two Local Government Election Appeal Tribunal panels ahead of the upcoming council polls.
According to the News Agency of Nigeria, the panels were inaugurated at the Ikeja High Court Conference Room, with sittings to hold in Lagos Island and Ikeja.
Justice Taofikat Oyinkan-Abdullahi (retd.) will chair the Lagos Island panel, alongside Magistrates Michael Olubi, Olaitan Ajayi, Salamah Matepo, and Hotepo Lazarus.
Justice Sherifah Solebo (retd.) will lead the Ikeja panel, which includes Magistrates Davies Rasak, Oluwatosin Fowowe-Erusiafe, Adepeju Odusanya, and Lynda Balogun.
EiE questions LASIEC’s readiness
Enough is Enough Nigeria (EiE), a civil society organisation, has expressed serious doubts about the readiness of the Lagos State Independent Electoral Commission (LASIEC) to conduct LGA elections on Saturday, July 12.
In a statement obtained by Legit.ng, the civil society group, which has been actively engaged in promoting voter participation and credible elections for over 15 years, raised concerns about transparency, legality, and voter education.
EiE’s concerns come amid ongoing controversies surrounding the election timetable, voter education, and the release of candidate lists.
The group criticised LASIEC for inadequate election publicity, noting that despite claims by Omobolanle Okikiolu-Ighile, LASIEC chairman, of extensive voter education efforts, many Lagos residents remain unaware of the election details
LASIEC releases validated candidates’ list
The Lagos State Independent Electoral Commission (LASIEC) has officially released the validated list of candidates contesting for chairmanship and councillorship positions in the upcoming July 12 local government elections across the state.
The much-anticipated list was published on Tuesday, July 8, though concerns had earlier mounted over a delay in its release, contrary to LASIEC’s previously announced timeline of July 1, as stated in the commission’s election notice issued on April 17.
Lagos election: Police announce movement restriction
Police authorities in Lagos state have announced restrictions on movement in the South-West state on Saturday, July 12, for the local government elections.
The Lagos police command said that the movement restriction will begin in the early hours of the day.
In a statement, the command said the “total restriction of vehicular movement throughout Lagos state” will be “from 3 am on Saturday, 12th July, 2025 till 3 pm of the same Saturday, 12th July, 2025”.
Governor Sanwo-Olu speaks on LG elections
Lagos state governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, has urged residents of the state, especially eligible voters, to come out in large numbers to participate in the local council election tomorrow.
In a statement on Friday, July 11, Sanwo-Olu stated that the local council is the closest tier of government to the people and plays a vital role in delivering essential services and fostering grassroots development.
