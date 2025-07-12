Rotimi Amaechi, the former Rivers governor, has been endorsed for the 2027 presidency by the oil and gas community in the state

Amaechi's endorsement came ahead of his counterparts in the coalition movement, who are former Vice President Atiku Abubakar and Peter Obi of the Labour Party

Recall that Amaechi, Atiku and Obi have expressed their interest in contesting the 2027 presidential election under the coalition adopted party, ADC

Rotimi Amaechi, one of the leaders of the coalition movement that recently adopted the African Democratic Congress (ADC) as its political platform, has been endorsed for president ahead of the 2027 general election by the oil and gas-producing communities in the Niger Delta.

Amaechi, who served as a former minister of transportation under the immediate past administration of President Muhammadu Buhari and ex-governor of Rivers state, got the endorsement by the Board of Trustees of the Community Development Coalition (CDC).

Former Governor Rotimi Amaechi endorsed for president by Rivers' oil and gas community ahead of Atiku Abubakar and Peter Obi in the coalition movement Photo Credit: @atiku, @chibuikeamaechi, @PeterPbi

Source: Twitter

Who endorsed Amaechi above Atiku, Obi?

Speaking at an event in Port Harcourt, the Rivers state capital, on Friday, July 11, Joseph Ambakaderimo, the chairman of the CDC, praised the former governor for his political credentials, praising him for being bold and an experienced leader who has national acceptance.

According to Vanguard, Ambakaderimo praised the former minister's long-standing political career from his eight years as the speaker of the Rivers state House of Assembly, the state governor and eight years as minister of the Federal Republic. He said all these placed him ahead of other contenders.

His statement reads in part:

“Amaechi’s political experience over the years and his boldness in addressing national issues stand out. “He is fearless, articulate, and has proven capacity. His track record in Rivers State and as Minister under President Muhammadu Buhari speaks volumes.”

Coalition adopts ADC as its political platform

The development came amid the political alignment and realignment in the coalition movement, in which Amaechi was also a member. Recently, the coalition adopted the African Democratic Congress (ADC) as its political platform.

Amaechi and two other major leaders of the coalition have expressed their interest in running for president on the APC. The two others are Peter Obi and Atiku Abubakar, who were presidential candidates of the Labour Party and Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the 2023 elections.

While Amaechi and Obi have expressed their willingness to be one-term presidents to align with the rotational presidency within the north and south of Nigeria, Atiku is not backing down in his quest to break the gentleman's agreement between the two regions.

President Bola Tinubu, a southerner, would be completing his first term in 2027 and seeking re-election to complete the eight years of the southern region. But the coalition is positioning itself to sack the president in the next general election.

Rivers community endorses Rotimi Amaechi for 2027 presidency Photo Credit: chibuikemamaechi

Source: Twitter

Amaechi lists two worst INEC chairmen

Legit.ng earlier reported that Rotimi Amaechi, the former governor of Rivers state, has alleged that Maurice Iwu and Mahmood Yakubu are the two worst INEC chairmen in the history of Nigeria.

Amaechi, who served as Minister of Transportation under former President Muhammadu Buhari, made the claim while faulting INEC's failure to register the coalition's party, ADA.

However, the former minister also said that the former Vice President Atiku Abubakar-led coalition had yet to submit the address of the party's office and its executives to the electoral body.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng