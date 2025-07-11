Nigeria braced for widespread weather activity on Friday, 11th July 2025, as thunderstorms and moderate rainfall loomed across several regions

Northern, Central, and Southern states faced varying conditions, with morning sunshine giving way to afternoon storms in many area

The Nigerian Meteorological Agency (NiMet) urged the public to remain vigilant against flash floods, strong winds, and potential disruptions

The Nigerian Meteorological Agency (NiMet) reported that the morning hours in parts of Northern Nigeria such as Taraba, Borno, Yobe, Jigawa, and Bauchi were expected to witness thunderstorms accompanied by light to moderate rainfall on July 11.

Other areas across the northern region would remain generally sunny, with intermittent patches of cloud.

NIMET Warns About Floods and Thunderstorms in Nigeria, Mentions States Likely to Be Affected. Photo credit: Nimet/X

Source: Twitter

For the afternoon and evening period, NiMet forecasted an expansion in storm activity across the north. States including Adamawa, Taraba, Kaduna, Zamfara, Bauchi, Kebbi, Borno, Jigawa, Yobe, Katsina, and Kano were likely to experience thunderstorms with moderate rain. This pattern suggested a wet and potentially disruptive end to the day.

Sunny start with rainy end

In central states such as the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nasarawa, Kogi, Kwara, Benue, Niger, and Plateau, NiMet stated that the morning was expected to be dominated by sunny skies interspersed with patches of cloud.

However, the agency anticipated a significant shift in conditions by the afternoon and evening, with thunderstorms and moderate rain projected to sweep across the region.

Widespread rainfall expected

Across Southern Nigeria, NiMet indicated that the morning hours would be marked by cloudy skies with light rain prospects in Rivers, Cross River, and Akwa Ibom.

By afternoon and evening, moderate rains were expected to spread across most parts of the region, reinforcing the need for heightened awareness among residents.

Public alert on potential hazards

The agency urged citizens nationwide to exercise caution, warning of potential flash flooding, strong winds, and localised disruptions due to thunderstorms and rainfall.

NiMet advised, “The public is advised to stay alert to flash flooding, strong winds, and localised disruptions due to thunderstorms and rainfall.”

This advisory formed part of NiMet’s continued efforts to ensure proactive preparedness and minimise the impact of adverse weather conditions across Nigeria.

Source: Legit.ng