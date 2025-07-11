A Nigerian woman shared a Facebook post celebrating her husband’s marriage to his second wife

In her post, she expressed happiness for her husband, offering peace and support, and she posted photos of her husband with his new wife

The post has sparked a variety of responses from Facebook users, with many hailing the woman for her courage

Hundreds of Facebook users are reacting to a post in which a lady congratulated her husband for taking a second wife.

The lady appeared not to have any issue with her husband having a second woman in the house.

A Nigerian woman publicly congratulates her husband on his marriage to his second wife. Photo: Hajara Edeje Umar Husseini

Source: Facebook

In her post, the lady, identified as Hajara Edeje Umar Husseini, sent a congratulatory message to her husband.

Hajara also posted photos of her husband with his new wife, as she said she had decided not to dispute her husband’s decision.

She said:

“Congratulations my darling husband. Am so happy for you, may this union brings joy, happiness and love to our family, you know I love and won’t dispute in anything you say so I have chosen peace in every step you have taken and am strongly behind you my soulmate.

“As we are about to welcome a new wife into our family may new things never seizes from our home More blessings I pray. Once again congratulations my baby.”

A Nigerian woman posts her husband and his second wife online. Photo: Hajara Edeje Umar Husseini

Source: Facebook

Reactions as woman celebrates husband’s second marriage

Habibat Gimbiya Haruna said:

"Congratulations to them , may almighty Allah give you the knowledge and wisdom, may the blessings and peace you prayed for never seize from your home, May you and Amarya stay like sisters in your home Hajara Edeje Umar Husseini na woman you be am super proud of you."

Mariam Yunusa said:

"What a passion and courage indeed, you're a great woman. May Almighty Allah blessing be upon you and your family, may Almighty Allah guide and protect your home. May Almighty Allah bless the union."

Hajara Yusuf Seidu said:

"Congratulations to you and your family, I pray she comes in to your home and reciprocate your kindness with love and respect."

S Bashir Egume said:

"Your dedication and bravery are truly admirable. Wishing you and your family Allah's blessings and protection."

Nafeesah Edeje Nuhu

"You are a legend ma. May Allah brings peace to ur home."

Murjanetu Usman said:

"A big congratulations to them and may Allah's blessings guidance and protection never sieze from u my dear little mummy more wisdom and understanding to guide ur home."

In related stories, a lady congratulated her husband for his second wife, while a man married three wives at once.

Woman searches for 2nd wife for husband

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a Nigerian woman took to social media to seek a 2nd wife for her husband, as she gave her reasons.

She stated why she admired polygamy and what she expected from her husband and the co-wife she was seeking.

Netizens reacted as she listed the terms and conditions for her anticipated polygamous marriage.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng