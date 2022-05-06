In what could be termed 'a surprise visit', A young man, although suspected to be mentally unstable broke into Ogbomoso palace and destroyed some properties

According to the palace secretary, the intruder attacked some of the palace chiefs who were trying to stop him from stealing the palace crown

Meanwhile, Oba Jimoh Oladunni Oyewumi, Ajagungbade III, the Soun of Ogbomoso in Oyo state, died on December 12, 2021, upon his demise, his stool has been vacant

On Thursday, May 5, a 30-year-old man, Bukola Adediji, better known as Ajanlekoko, broke into the Palace of Soun of Ogbomoso and destroyed some property.

The man was said to be a drug addict and suspected to be mentally unstable.

The Punch reports that the intruder attacked one of the chiefs who tried to prevent him from going inside the sitting room and knocked off the chief’s teeth during the attack.

Oba Jimoh Oladunni Oyewumi, Ajagungbade III, the Soun of Ogbomoso in Oyo state, died after 48 years on the throne. Photo credit: Ogbomoso Ajilete Carnival

Source: Facebook

The intruder's root defined

Adediji, who was said to have lived in the northern part of the country, was brought to Ogbomoso to be rehabilitated.

He was said to have destroyed some doors in the palace before some men were able to overpower and bundled him out.

The news outlet further discovered that Ajanlekoko had made a similar attempt to break into the palace before the Thursday incident but he was prevented.

Palace confirmed the development

The Palace secretary, Mr Toyin Ajamu, confirmed the intrusion to the news outlet on the telephone.

He said:

“No crown was stolen contrary to claims in some quarters. He broke into the palace and injured Chief Aremole who wanted to drive him away.

“He knocked off two teeth from the chief but he was eventually overpowered and was handled to his family.

“He is not mentally stable as a result of hard drugs. I heard he takes Colorado and other hard drugs but our concern is why coming to the palace.

“He was handled over to his relatives and we have reported the incident to the police.”

Who the intruder was, the secretary explained

Asked if Ajanlekoko is from a royal family, Ajamu said he is not a prince.

In a statement earlier sent, the palace secretary urged residents to ignore the rumour on social media that the man stole crowns in the palace.

The statement reads:

“To put the record straight, there was no crown at the palace as the seat of Soun of Ogbomosoland is presently vacant with no crown and nothing whatsoever is being stolen except that he destroyed main Entrance Aluminum Sliding doors and Exit door leading to Soun Administrative office from the Palace."

Those the intruder injured

He affirmed:

“He also injured one of the Palace Chief: Aremole of Ogbomosoland.

“Members of the public are hereby advised to ignore the rumors peddling around that he was at the palace to steal crowns or any property and those circulating such news should desist from doing so.”

