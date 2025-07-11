Davido took fans deeper into his world like never before as he kicked off his North American tour

The singer, in his first behind-the-scenes video, shared a touching clip of himself saying goodbye to his twins

Several social media users reacted to the private diary of the Afrobeats superstar

Afrobeats superstar Davido has taked fans deeper into his world like never before as he kicks off his highly anticipated North American tour following the release of his fifth studio album, 5ive.

For the first time in his career, the With You crooner is documenting life on the road with a personal tour diary series, and the first episode is already making waves online.

gets emotional saying goodbye to his twins.

Davido shares behind the scene footage as he kicks off his North American tour. Photos: @davido/IG.

The episode opened on a sentimental note as Davido shared a touching clip of himself saying goodbye to his twins, a rare glimpse into the private side of his life.

Despite his superstar status, the singer showed as he waved goodbye before boarding his private jet.

The video quickly shifted to scenes of the singer and his entourage living the good life, from eating out at fancy restaurants to cruising in his lavish private jet as they journeyed to Afro Nation Portugal.

As expected, Davido spared no expense, offering viewers a front-row seat into his flamboyant travel lifestyle.

The climax of the clip was an explosive montage of Davido’s electrifying performance in Portugal, where thousands of fans screamed his name as he delivered hit after hit.

The episode wrapped up with his return to Los Angeles, recharging before the next stop on his tour.

See the video here:

Nigerians react to Davido’s diary

Legit.ng compiled social media reactions to Davido's video

@real_ifeoma:

"Na only Davido go turn tour vlog to soft life movie. Man too fresh abeg"

@timi_blaze:

"See as he hugged his twins... no matter the fame, family still dey front. Respect OBO"

@mr_cheddar:

"This one pass tour, na documentary of enjoyment. Davido no dey do anything halfway"

@queenlola_afro:

"Afro Nation no go ever forget that night! Davido ate and left no crumbs"

@iam_debola:

"This is why Davido remains 001. Talent, family love, and soft life all in one package"

@itz_kayflex:

"No artist dey carry fans along like Davido. This diary sweet pass Netflix documentary"

@chioma_fierce:

"The twins moment melted my heart. OBO is a proud dad and still the baddest on stage"

Davido reacts to troll

Legit.ng earlier reported that Davido responded to a troll, saying he would be a vulcaniser in his next life. The With You crooner stated that the netizens trolling him were unhappy that he was flying a free jet around the world, but it was his birthright.

Davido also taunted people downplaying his achievements because of his privileged background, as he joked about being a vulcaniser in his next life.

He wrote: "This free this free jet wey i dey fly all around the world dey really pain una … im sorry its my birth rite … in my next life i go come back as fulcanizer ma binu … 3rd :aeroplane: on the way btw"

