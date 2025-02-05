A young pupil in Akwa Ibom state has landed in police custody for reportedly threatening fellow students in his school

According to the Akwa Ibom state police command, Samuel Sunday, a 13-year-old pupil, was arrested for threatening schoolmates with his father's gun

The commissioner of police (CP), Akwa Ibom state, Baba Mohammed Azare, confirmed this development to the press on Wednesday and shared the Force's next action

Akwa Ibom state, Uyo - The police in Akwa Ibom state have arrested Samuel Sunday, a 13-year-old pupil of the St Paul Primary School, Ikot Ibiok, Eket Local Government Area (LGA).

Police react as 13-year-old pupil reportedly threatens schoolmates with father’s gun. Image for illustration purposes. Photo credit: Nigeria Police Force

Source: Facebook

Police: 13-year-old pupil threaten schoolmates with father’s gun

The student was arrested for carrying his father’s gun about and threatening to shoot fellow pupils at the primary school.

The commissioner of police (CP), Akwa Ibom state police command, Baba Mohammed Azare, who disclosed this Wednesday, February 5, in Uyo, said the teenage suspect’s father has also been arrested.

He said:

“On 30/01/2025 at about 0800hrs, the Command’s received information that on 28/01/2025 one Samuel Sunday “m”, 13 year old pupil of St. Paul primary school Ikot Ibiok was going armed (with gun) in the school, threatening to fire at fellow pupils.

“The Command swung into action, arrested the suspect and recovered a locally made pistol. The suspect confessed he has been with the said gun since November 2024, that he got it from a wardrobe in his father’s bedroom. The father was later arrested. Investigation is still ongoing.”

Legit.ng earlier reported that police authorities in Lagos arrested a teenager for allegedly breaking into a home to steal N4 million.

The 14-year-old girl was arraigned at the Badagry Chief Magistrates’ Court for allegedly stealing N4 million and breaching peace by entering a house with a spare key.

Although the case has been adjourned the prosecutor, Inspector Ayodele Adeosun, explained to the press how the teenager allegedly carried out the act.

She pleaded not guilty to the charges slammed against her and the court took a decision in her favour. The matter was adjourned for further mention.

Source: Legit.ng