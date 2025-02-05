A police constable identified as Dogara Akolo-Moses, at the of Nasarawa command, has reportedly taken his own life

An eyewitness has detailed to the press how the officer allegedly shot and killed himself while on duty at the Nasarawa Eggon LGA

The Police Public Relations Officer, (PPRO), Nasarawa State Command, Ramhan Nansel, confirmed the unfortunate development to the press and shared the Force's next action

Nasarawa state, Lafia - On Wednesday, February 5, reports detailed that a police constable attached to Mada Station Division of Nasarawa command of the Nigerian Police Force (NPF) reportedly shot and killed himself.

How the police constable took his won life, witness speaks

The police constable identified as Dogara Akolo-Moses, was reportedly seen going about his duty in Nasarawa Eggon local government area where the division is located, on the day he took his life.

As reported by Daily Trust, a witness disclosed that the officer went into a private room and shot himself.

According to the witness, the sound of the gun attracted all officers on duty, who then rushed to the scene but met the deceased lying in the pool of his blood.

“Colleagues of the deceased who were outside the apartment heard the gunshot, prompting them to rush inside, where they found the officer lying on the floor with his gun beside him” a source said.

As of the time of filling this report, the motive behind the act were still unclear.

Police react as officer kills himself in Nasarawa

However, the Police Public Relations Officer, (PPRO), Nasarawa State Command, Ramhan Nansel, confirmed the development to the press in Lafia, the state capital.

He said investigation is ongoing to determine the cause of the officer’s uncontrolled action.

Legit.ng recalled that a police inspector (name withheld) allegedly killed himself in Maiduguri, the Borno state capital.

The deceased's body was found in his bedroom after police operatives from Metro and Gwange Divisions broke down his door.

His neighbours reportedly raised an alarm after they noticed a strange odour was emanating from his apartment.

NOTE: Choose life: Your story isn't over yet, and there is hope in every new chapter. You can get help here for free!

