The Nigeria Police Force has announced the apprehension of 23 violent suspects on Christmas day

The suspects' alleged crimes include kidnapping, armed robbery and hooliganism

The paramilitary acted on a tip from residents of the area where the sweeping operation was carried out

The Nigeria Police Force (NPF) has recorded a huge success in its fight against violence and unrest in society as it arrested 23 dangerous suspects wanted for various serious crimes.

The arrests were made on Christmas day, December 25, when vigilant, security-minded residents of the Safejo area of Amukoko in Lagos state put a call through to the Police, reporting that hoodlums armed with dangerous weapons were causing unrest.

Police swung into action and made a sweeping arrest of three armed suspects and recovered weapons they had used in the robbing of innocent Christmas fun-seekers.

Police arrest hoodlums on Christmas day

In an announcement on its official X handle (formerly Twitter), the security outfit revealed the names of the suspects to be Emmanuel Okoli ‘m’, 20 years, Ogunde Tejiri ‘m’, 20 years, and Emmanuel Orji ‘m’, 18 years.

The statement partly read:

"The swift response by the police operatives to the scene led to the arrest of 3 of the suspected hoodlums identified as Emmanuel Okoli ‘m’, 20 years, Ogunde Tejiri ‘m’, 20 years, and Emmanuel Orji ‘m’, 18 years, and also the recovery of the weapons they had used in carrying out robbery attacks on innocent funseekers in the area. The police have emplaced intensified searches to apprehend the fleeing members of the gang."

Police nab notorious kidnapper in Kaduna

In a similar operation in Kaduna state, a wanted suspect, Sule Muhammad, who had been eluding capture for months, was finally taken into custody. Police operatives attached to the Saminaka Division of the Kaduna State Command carried out the successful operation.

The statement added:

"Further investigation led to the recovery of a fabricated AK-47 rifle from the suspect. The suspect confessed to being a member of a notorious kidnapping gang who had been evading arrest since the arrest of other gang members on August 16, 2024, until his recent arrest on 25th December 2024."

The Police added that the apprehended suspect, faced with a serious prosecution ahead, is cooperating in the effort to net other members of the deadly gang.

The Inspector General of Police, Kayode Egbetokun, commended the efforts of the operatives involved in making the operation successful.

He also warned the masses to always be vigilant of happenings in ther environment.

