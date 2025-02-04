Police authorities in Lagos have arrested a teenager after allegedly breaking into a home to steal N4 million

The 14-year-old girl was arraigned at the Badagry Chief Magistrates’ Court for allegedly stealing N4 million and breaching peace by entering a house with a spare key

Although the case has been adjourned but the prosecutor, Inspector Ayodele Adeosun, explained to the press how the teenager allegedly carried out the act

Lago state - On Tuesday, February 4, the Lagos state police command arraigned a 14-year-old girl before a Badagry Chief Magistrates’ Court over an alleged N4 million theft.

14-year-old girl allegedly stole N4m, cause a breach of peace

The defendant, (identity unknown), was slammed with a two-count- charge of breach of peace and stealing, to which she pleaded not guilty.

As reported by Vanguard, the prosecutor, Inspector Ayodele Adeosun told the court that the defendant committed the offences on January 31, at 12.pm at Ajara Tozunkanmeh area of Badagry, Lagos state.

According to him, the defendant allegedly conducted herself in a manner likely to cause a breach of peace by entering into the house of a woman identified as Mrs Hannah Oni, with a spare key, without her consent.

Adeosun noted that the defendant stole the N4 million belonging to the complainant.

“This is not the first time the defendant will be entering the room of the complainant with a spare key to steal money.

“On that very day, Bayewunmi was caught inside the house of the complainant stealing money.

“The defendant was handed over to police for prosecution,” he said.

Explaining further, Inspector Adeosun maintained that the offences contravened Sections 168 and 287 of the Criminal Law of Lagos state.

However, in an interesting twist, the Chief Magistrate, Patrick Adekomaiya, granted the defendant bail in the sum of N300,000 with one surety, who must be the father of the defendant.

The case was adjourned until March 5, for mention.

