Tse Akamabe, Benue state - In a significant stride toward ensuring public safety, the Nigeria Police Force has carried out a string of successful operations across the country, leading to the arrest of criminal suspects and the recovery of illegal firearms.

On January 11, 2025, the police raided an illegal weapons manufacturing factory in Tse Akamabe, Kwande LGA, Benue State.

The operation, executed with precision, resulted in the arrest of two suspects: Friday Aduduakambe and Iorwashima Iornyume, also known as “AK,” both aged 35.

During the raid, police recovered: nine locally fabricated pistols, one unfinished locally fabricated AK-47 rifle, two gas cylinders, four vice machines, one filing machine, numerous tools used for weapon fabrication.

“This operation underscores our commitment to dismantling criminal networks and ensuring public safety,” said IGP Kayode Egbetokun.

Cultist arrested in Delta with arsenal

In a separate operation, Delta state Police Command raided the residence of a notorious Eiye confraternity hitman, Prosper Akeni, aged 32. Acting on intelligence, the police recovered: Two locally made double-barrel guns, two locally made single-barrel guns, one English revolver pistol, one Beretta pistol, 25 rounds of ammunition.

Akeni confessed to being the custodian of the weapons for his cult group, further implicating the gang in ongoing criminal activities in the region.

Kebbi: Family murders solved

In Kebbi State, two murder suspects were apprehended in separate incidents. On December 31, 2024, police arrested Yunusa Haruna, 25, for fatally stabbing his elder brother, Isiyaku Haruna, during a dispute in Shanga LGA.

In a similar case, officers in Zuru Village arrested Abubakar Ummar on January 8, 2025, after he stabbed Mohammed Bala to death during an argument.

“These arrests demonstrate the swift response of our officers in addressing violent crimes,” noted ACP Olumuyiwa Adejobi, Force PRO.

IGP Kayode Egbetokun commended officers for their efforts in these operations and urged Nigerians to remain vigilant and report suspicious activities.

“Community support is key to our success in maintaining peace and security,” Egbetokun emphasized.

The Nigeria Police Force reaffirmed its commitment to combating crime and restoring safety across the nation.

Anambra: Kill 5 armed robbers, recover weapons

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that in a coordinated operation, the Anambra State Police Command and a joint security team successfully neutralized five suspected armed robbers in the Umugem Road area of Ufuma, Orumba North Local Government Area.

The operation, which took place on Tuesday, January 14, also led to the recovery of dangerous weapons and other incriminating items.

