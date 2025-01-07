Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over 7 years of experience covering basic and tertiary education in Nigeria and worldwide

London, United Kingdom - The minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Nyesom Wike, has celebrated his son, Jordan after bagging a Master of Laws (LLM) Degree at the Queen Mary University of London, United Kingdom.

Wike said he is happy to have witnessed the convocation ceremony alongside his wife.

The former Rivers state governor said he is happy for the progress his son is making in the pursuit of his career.

He made this known via his X handle (formerly known as Twitter) @GovWike on Tuesday, January 7.

Wike wrote:

“Happy to witness, alongside my wife, the graduation ceremony of our son, Jordan, who just earned a Master of Laws (LLM) Degree at the Queen Mary University of London, UK.

“As a father, I am happy for the progress Jordan is making in the pursuit of his career.”

@YeleSowore

"You were governor for eight years in Rivers State, one of Nigeria's wealthiest states. You looted the state dry and couldn't build a single school where your children could earn a Master's in Law. What a Crying Shame!"

@Mazimum_

"This one don secure future appointment as Obia-Akpor Chief Magistrate Judge, no need for interview 😂."

@Laycon30BG

Congratulations to Jordan! It’s a joy for any parent to witness their children reaching new heights.

Welcome to another lawyer in the family a future San!

@DrOge___

What happened to taking your kid to Uniport

I thought they are doing law in Uniport also

@tochukwu78

"Is quite unfortunate pple congratulating Wike on his son education prowess.

"Same Wike that recalled Rivers indigene’s from abroad sch, on excuse there is no fund, but allow his son to sch over there.

"Let’s hold our leaders accountable, for better society."

