On Wednesday, November 20, Segun Sowunmi, a top chieftain of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), President Bola Ahmed Tinubu is his party’s main problem.

Sowunmi, former Ogun PDP governorship candidate, made this assertion on Channels Television’s Politics Today.

In the trending interview clip, Sowunmi also faulted the appointment of former Rivers state governor Nyesom Wike as minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

According to him, Tinubu had no business selecting Wike as a member of his cabinet.

“People will like to say Wike but I will rather say President Bola Tinubu,” he said when asked what the PDP’s main problem is.

“He has no business appointing our member into his cabinet without talking to us. He had no business taking Nyesom Wike from our party and appointing him.”

Sowunmi stated that when former President Olusegun Obasanjo wanted to form a government of national unity, he consulted the elders of the party.

He explained that if Tinubu wanted the PDP to be okay, he would return Wike back to the opposition party.

''President Bola Tinubu is the problem of the PDP, he had no business appointing Wike in his cabinet without talking to us.''

Watch Sowunmi's interview below:

