FCT, Abuja - Nyesom Wike, the minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), has asked Nigerians to be patient in the face of surging prices of goods and hardship.

Hardship: Wike says Nigerians will attest to Tinubu's true changes

Wike, on Thursday, November 21, stated that President Bola Ahmed Tinubu's implementation of ongoing reforms would ensure that Nigerians would bear testimony to true changes before the end of the administration’s first tenure in 2027.

Wike spoke on Thursday when he inspected two different road projects and bridges in the Gwagwalada Area Council of the territory.

He said that under the present administration's Renewed Hope Agenda, he would work towards accelerating development in both the city and the rural areas.

As reported by Vanguard, Wike said:

“If you say that people have said that they have not seen anything, so these people who are jubilating here, are they not part of the people? I have always said that when something is bad, and I know because of our impatience, I agree, we expect a miracle to just happen. Now, take for example, the price of goods is still surging. Now, look at this road. If there was no road, why would the price of goods not go high? By the time these roads are completed and the farmers are now going to farm, it will reduce.

“Criticisms must always be there, and you cannot run away from it. But it is not everything that you have to react. Let the people see for themselves. But I can tell you, before this administration ends this first tenure, you will see that Nigerians will also say, indeed, things have really changed. Just like you can say that Abuja has changed.”

