The First Lady of Nigeria, Senator Oluremi Tinubu, through the Renewed Hope Initiative (RHI), has donated N100 million to victims of the recent tanker explosion and other disasters in Niger State.

During her visit to the state, Senator Tinubu explained that the financial aid would be distributed to 70 families, with each receiving N1 million.

In a statement released by Busola Kukoyi, the senior special adviser of media to the first lady of Nigeria via X, added that the remaining funds would be used to procure food and other essential supplies.

Expressing her prayers for the state, she said,

“I hope and pray that Niger State will be free from such occurrences in the future.”

Commendation for Niger state’s agricultural progress

Although her visit was private, Senator Tinubu took time to commend Governor Mohammed Bago for his achievements, particularly in the agricultural sector.

“You have been doing a lot for your state and by extension, Nigeria, in the area of agriculture. You should be proud of yourself,” she remarked.

Visit to Former military presidents

As part of her trip, the First Lady also paid a visit to former Military President, General Ibrahim Babangida, and General Abdulsalami Abubakar.

She described the visit as a courtesy call to check on their well-being and seek their counsel.

“Whatever we do in Abuja will not be complete without coming to them. We need to ask them how we are faring and seek further advice. They are the patriarchs of this nation,” she stated.

Niger state governor expresses gratitude

Governor Bago, in response, appreciated the First Lady’s visit, describing it as a reflection of a mother’s love and concern for those affected by the disaster.

“Even though this is a private visit, it speaks volumes about your compassion and commitment to the well-being of Nigerians,” he said.

Niger state government acknowledges the donation

Following the visit, the Niger State Government acknowledged the generous donation via a statement on X (formerly Twitter), stating:

“The Wife of the President, Sen. Oluremi Tinubu, has donated N100 million to the victims of the Dikko tanker explosion.”

The Etsu Nupe, Alhaji Dr. Yahaya Abubakar, urged the First Lady to extend RHI’s programs to Niger State, particularly in the agricultural sector.

