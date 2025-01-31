Economic expert Dr. Opialu Opialu has praised President Tinubu’s reforms, stating they are necessary for Nigeria’s long-term prosperity despite current hardships

The reforms, including subsidy removal and exchange rate unification, have led to short-term inflation but promise economic stability, investment growth, and security improvements

Opialu urged the government to educate Nigerians on these policies, emphasizing the need for temporary sacrifices to achieve a prosperous future

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu's economic reforms have been recognized as necessary steps towards Nigeria’s development, despite the immediate economic challenges they have caused.

Speaking at a one-day intellectual discourse on the state of the economy and the Renewed Hope Agenda, Dr. Opialu Opialu emphasized that these reforms are paving the way for long-term prosperity.

Tinubu has been praised as an economic wizard whose reforms have pivoted Nigeria onto the right course. Image: Getty

Source: Getty Images

The event, organized by the Beyond Boundaries Legacy Leadership Initiative (BBLLI) in collaboration with the Civic Centre on Economic Reforms, Policies, and Planning, provided a platform for experts and stakeholders to discuss the theme "Between Austerity and Prosperity: Nigeria Yesterday, Today, and Tomorrow."

Discussions centered on Nigeria’s economic history, the current challenges, and future growth prospects under President Tinubu’s policies.

Economic expert lauds Tinubu's management strategy

Dr. Opialu highlighted that Nigeria was once a wealthy nation but suffered economic decline due to mismanagement and poor planning. He noted that President Tinubu’s Renewed Hope Agenda aims to rectify past mistakes through strategic policy adjustments and bold economic decisions.

Among the key reforms introduced are the removal of fuel subsidies, the unification of the exchange rate, and a comprehensive review of the Electricity Act.

These measures, according to Dr. Opialu, have been further strengthened by public sector reforms, new solid mineral policies, and the introduction of a student loan scheme.

While these policies have contributed to inflation, reduced disposable income, and increased the cost of living, he assured that their long-term benefits will significantly outweigh the short-term hardships.

Dr. Opialu also pointed out that the medium-term effects of these policies include a projected reduction in the pump price of premium motor spirit, the launch of the Presidential Initiative on Compressed Natural Gas, and an increase in foreign reserves.

Tinubu's policies entice foreign investors

The reforms have also played a role in attracting over $30 billion in foreign direct investment, improving security, and reducing the country’s insecurity challenges.

He urged the government to intensify efforts in educating the public on the implications of these reforms. He stressed the importance of preparing citizens to make short-term sacrifices for long-term national economic stability and growth.

“The economic reforms of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu are on the right trajectory notwithstanding the temporary hardship,” Dr. Opialu stated.

“It is a price we all have to accept for the Nigeria of our dreams. The most equipped generation to carry this cross is ours, and the time to do it is now.”

He further called on the government to use appropriate agencies to raise awareness about these economic measures, ensuring that Nigerians understand both the benefits and the immediate challenges, thereby fostering patience and support for the administration’s long-term vision.

