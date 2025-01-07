The Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Nyesom Wike, has been lambasted for insulting former Rivers state governor, Peter Odili and others

Former APC Deputy National Publicity Secretary, Comrade Timi Frank, urged Wike to stop insulting elders if he hopes to attain a similar status someday

He alleged that " no normal and sensible person would insult elders like Wike has done except they are under the influence of intoxicants"

Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over 7 years of experience covering metro, government policy, and international events

FCT, Abuja - Former Deputy National Publicity Secretary of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Comrade Timi Frank, has urged the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Barr. Nyesom Wike, to ascertain his current mental health at a health facility.

Frank advised Wike to stop insulting elders like Peter Odili, Atiku Abubakr, and others if he hopes to attain a similar status someday.

Frank urged Wike to stop insulting elders if he hopes to attain similar status someday. Photo credit: Nyesom Ezenwo Wike - CON, GSSRS

Source: Facebook

“We know Wike is praying to attain age 80 and above someday but if he doesn’t stop his current disdain, disregard, and disrespect for those who are older than him, one day he will reap what he has sown.”

He stated this in a statement issued in Abuja and made available to Legit.ng on Tuesday, January, 7.

Reacting to Wike’s recent barrage of attacks against his former political allies turned foes, Frank urged the FCT minister to stop the intake of intoxicants including his 40-year old Whisky.

“No normal and sensible person would insult elders like Wike has done except they are under the influence of intoxicants or other harmful psychotropic substances.”

He said Wike’s gross disrespect to elders should not be hidden behind political exigencies.

Frank urged the former Rivers state governor to go for thorough soul searching, character, and mental re-examination.

The United Liberation Movement for West Papua (ULMWP) Ambassador to East Africa and the Middle East, said:

“Because he looks older than his age should not make him believe he is in the same age bracket with Peter Odili, Uche Secondus, and others he now takes pleasure in insulting."

He added that:

“We advise him stop the intake of intoxicants including his 40-year old Whisky and to urgently seek medical attention to determine if he's doing these things in his right senses or under any influence whatsoever.”

Wike: Odili Is encouraging Fubara to disobey Tinubu

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that Wike commented on the political crisis in Rivers state following the allegations levelled against him by Odili

Wike accused Odili of encouraging Governor Siminalayi Fubara to disobey President Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

The FCT minister further alleged that Odili caused the failure of the peace agreement signed between his camp and Fubara, which President Tinubu brokered.

