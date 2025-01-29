President Bola Ahmed Tinubu-led Federal Government said it is ready to welcome deported Nigerians from the United States of America (America)

FCT, Abuja - President Bola Ahmed Tinubu-led Federal Government has set up an inter-agency committee should there be mass deportation of Nigerians from the United States of America (USA).

The Director of Media and Corporate Affairs of the Nigerians in Diaspora Commission (NiDCOM), Abdur-Rahman Balogun said the commission is ready to welcome deported Nigerians from the United States.

As reported by The Punch, Balogun stated this during an interview with Vanguard on Tuesday evening, January 28, 2025.

Legit.ng recalls that about 3,690 Nigerians are faced with deportation as President Donald Trump crackdown on illegal immigrants in the United States of America (USA).

A document from the Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE’s) removal operations noted that there were 1,445,549 non-citizens on the non-detained docket with final orders of removal as of November 24, 2024.

The NiDCOM spokesperson explained that the Ministry of Foreign Affairs is saddled with the responsibility to handle such development.

“The Federal Government has set up an inter-agency committee, comprising the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, NiDCOM, Ministry of Humanitarian Affairs and office of the National Security Adviser, NSA, should there be mass deportation of Nigerians from the US.”

He, however, noted that NiDCOM was not aware of Nigerians in the United States being processed for deportation by the Trump administration.

Legit.ng had reported that Trump confirmed his plan to embark on mass deportations of migrants without legal permission.

The 78-year-old Trump said he would declare a national emergency and use the military for mass deportations.

Trump has vowed to launch the largest deportation program in American history as soon as he assumed office.

Trump: African immigrants scheduled for deportation from US

In a similar development, Legit.ng reported that the United States is preparing to deport thousands of African immigrants, with data showing a significant backlog of deportation orders across the continent.

Somalia, Mauritania, Nigeria, and Ghana have the highest numbers of nationals facing deportation from America.

Concerns remain about the logistics, humanitarian impact, and reintegration challenges for deportees, prompting calls for comprehensive immigration reform.

