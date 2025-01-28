President Donald Trump of the United States has announced the sack of more than a dozen Justice Department lawyers

The sacked lawyers brought two criminal cases against Trump before the November 5, 2024, presidential election

Acting Attorney General James McHenry, a Trump appointee, explained the reason why the lawyers were sacked

Washington DC, United States - President Donald Trump of the United States has sacked more than a dozen Justice Department lawyers who brought two criminal cases against him.

Trump gave the sack order on Monday, January 27, 2027, to exert greater control over the department.

Acting Attorney General James McHenry, a Trump appointee, says the lawyers "could not be trusted" Photo credit: ANGELA WEISS/AFP

A Justice Department official said the lawyers were sacked after Acting Attorney General James McHenry, a Trump appointee, concluded they "could not be trusted to faithfully implement the President’s agenda because of their significant role in prosecuting the President."

According to Reuters, McHenry cited Trump's power as chief executive under the U.S. Constitution to justify the sack of the lawyers.

The lawyers worked with Special Counsel Jack Smith, who resigned from the department earlier this month.

Smith led the two federal prosecutions of Trump that the department dropped after his November election.

Trump sacked the lawyers the same day that Ed Martin, the top federal prosecutor in Washington opened an internal review into the use of a felony obstruction.

According to a source, the Trump appointee planned to review obstruction charges in prosecutions of people accused of taking part in the January 6, 2021 attack on the U.S. Capitol.

The Trump administration had earlier reassigned up to 20 senior career Justice Department officials.

Those reassigned from their roles include Bradley Weinsheimer, the top ethics official, and the former chief of the public corruption section, Corey Amundson.

Amundson, whose section provided advice to Smith's prosecutors, announced his resignation on Monday, January 27.

Trump and his allies view the Justice Department with deep suspicion after prosecutors accused the president of national security- and election-related crimes.

The moves to shake up the Justice Department's workforce have happened before the U.S. Senate votes on Trump's attorney general nominee Pam Bondi. Bondi's nomination is set to be voted on by a Senate panel on Wednesday, January 29.

