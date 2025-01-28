Legit.ng journalist Ridwan Adeola Yusuf has over 4 years of experience in fact-checking.

Washington, USA - 3,690 Nigerians in the United States (US) are faced with deportation as President Donald Trump begins a crackdown on those he called "illegal immigrants" in the country.

Per a document compiled by US Immigration and Customs Enforcement's (ICE), the data is broken down by nationality and corresponding figures.

Legit.ng reports that the ICE is charged with the responsibility of protecting America from cross-border crime and illegal immigration that threaten national security.

The Punch said it sighted the compiled document on Tuesday, January 28, 2025.

US migrant deportation flights arrived in Latin America recently.

According to the newspaper, Nigerians and other African "illegal immigrants" in the US may be the next target for deportation by the American government.

In the document titled “Noncitizens on the ICE Non-Detained Docket with Final Orders of Removal by Country of Citizenship”, hundreds of Nigerians were affected by the ongoing deportation exercise solidly backed by Trump.

The document which shows the number of Nigerians affected appears below:

Trump is working on the 'largest mass deportation operation in American history'.

Source: Original

Trump stops HIV funding for Nigeria

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Trump halted the support for HIV treatment in Nigeria and other developing countries.

The US State Department stopped the disbursement of funds from the President’s Emergency Plan for AIDS Relief (PEPFAR) for at least 90 days.

The only exceptions are emergency humanitarian assistance and military financing for Israel and Egypt.

