Washington DC, United States - President Donald Trump of the United States has halted the support for HIV treatment in Nigeria and other developing countries.

The US State Department stopped the disbursement of funds from the President’s Emergency Plan for AIDS Relief (PEPFAR) for at least 90 days.

The only exceptions are emergency humanitarian assistance and military financing for Israel and Egypt.

This is following President Trump’s executive order on foreign aid, which he signed on his first day in office on Monday, January 20.

PEPFAR is a programme for HIV treatment in Africa and developing countries.

The programme was created by President George W. Bush in 2003 to prevent HIV/AIDS, save lives and curb the spread of the virus.

All US government agencies managing foreign development assistance programmes were instructed to halt the disbursement of funds.

Speaking on the ban, the State Department spokesperson Tammy Bruce, said:

“The United States is no longer going to blindly dole out money with no return for the American people.”

As reported by NPR, PEPFAR is likely to suspend operations for at least three months as it has stopped disbursing funding.

The development has sent shock waves through the global health community.

PEPFAR has an annual budget of $6.5 billion which helps to deliver HIV/AIDS treatment to more than 20.6 million people.

The US State Department fact sheet showed that PEPFAR has saved the lives of an estimated 26 million people since its inception.

Asia Russell, executive director of the HIV access organization Health GAP, said an immediate order to halt funding is "catastrophic" and "much more cruel."

"He is doing irreparable harm to the global AIDS response."

How Trump halting HIV funding will affect Nigeria

Over the years, PEPFAR has contributed over $6 billion to support Nigeria’s national HIV/AIDS response, Premium Time reports.

The suspension or permanent halt to the programme is thus likely to affect the efforts to control HIV in Nigeria with about two million Nigerians currently live with virus.

Many of Nigerians living with HIV are benefitting from PEPFAR.

Legit.ng also reported that President Trump signed an executive order to begin the process of removing the US from the World Health Organisation (WHO).

The order to withdraw the US from the international health body was one of the numerous executive orders Trump signed on his first day in office.

During his first tenure in office, Trump was critical of how the organisation handled the COVID-19 pandemic, which originated from China.

Trump's executive orders that may affect Nigeria

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that President Trump issued over 200 executive orders on his first day in office.

Trump's executive orders cut across immigration, climate change, pardons, to foreign policies, and many of them could be challenged in court or reversed by the next president.

However, some of these executive orders would have impacts on Nigeria and other African countries.

