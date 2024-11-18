President-elect of the United States, Donald Trump, has confirmed his plan to embark on mass deportations of migrants without legal permission

The 78-year-old Trump said he would declare a national emergency and use the military for mass deportations

Trump has vowed to launch the largest deportation program in American history as soon as he assumed office

Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over 5 years of experience covering metro, government policy, and international events

Washington DC, United States - President-elect of the United States, Donald Trump, said he would declare a national emergency of mass deportations of migrants without legal permission.

Trump pledged to get started on mass deportations as soon as he assumed office in January 2025.

Trump promise to launch the largest deportation program in American history Photo credit: Donald Trump

Source: Getty Images

According to ABC, Trump stated this while responding to a social media post from Judicial Watch’s Tom Fitton on Monday, November 18.

Fitton had earlier said there are reports incoming Trump’s administration is preparing to use "military assets" to deport the migrants.

Trump replied with an emphatic yes to carry out his campaign promise of mass deportations.

The 78-year-old billionaire wrote: “TRUE!!!”

Speaking during a rally at Madison Square Garden in the closing days of the US presidential race, he said:

"On Day 1, I will launch the largest deportation program in American history to get the criminals out."

He added that:

"I will rescue every city and town that has been invaded and conquered, and we will put these vicious and bloodthirsty criminals in jail, then kick them the hell out of our country as fast as possible."

In keeping with his campaign promises, Trump has already appointed several immigration hard-liners to serve in key Cabinet positions.

He has appointed South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem to be homeland security secretary, pending Senate confirmation. Former Acting U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement Director Tom Homan was named “border czar.”

Trump Appoints 27-year-old as White House Press Secretary

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that 27-year-old Karoline Leavitt was appointed as the White House press secretary in Donald Trump's next administration.

The US President-elect said Leavitt would "excel at the podium and help deliver our message to the American People as we Make America Great Again".

Leavitt has previous experience as she has served in the White House press office during the first Trump administration.

Source: Legit.ng