Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over 7 years of experience covering metro, government policy, and international events.

United States - Nigerians in the diaspora have kicked against President Donald Trump’s move to cancel citizenship by birth in the United States of America (USA).

Legit.ng recalls that Trump signed an executive order to end birthright citizenship for children of undocumented immigrants in the U.S.

A Nigerian based in Canada described Donald Trump’s order as showmanship and grandstanding. Photo credit: Chip Somodevilla

Source: Getty Images

The move, part of Trump’s broader immigration agenda, challenges the 14th Amendment and is expected to face significant legal challenges.

Nigerians in the diaspora argued that birthright citizenship is guaranteed in the American constitution.

As reported by Vanguard, the foreign-based Nigerians said Trump’s executive order alone was not enough to amend a constitutional provision.

According to the concerned Nigerians, the US courts and the Supreme Court will be the ones to decide on the legality or otherwise of Trump’s move.

A Nigerian living in the USA, Mr. Ralu Ajekwe, said the key thing to be considered was the legality of Trump’s executive order.

Ajekwe asked if Trump’s order aligns with the interests and values of the American people

“Is it in line with extant laws? Is an executive order enough to amend a constitutional issue? One thing I will tell you though is that a government exists to protect the national interest of the state, both in local and international relations.”

A diaspora Nigerian and a legal practitioner based in Canada described Trump’s order as showmanship.

The Nigerian who declined to be named said:

“There are two things with Trump: One is grandstanding or showmanship for his base or supporters and another is what would be legal. There is a limit to executive orders,”

He said Trump was trying to use a parent’s temporary status or lack of permanent residency as a qualification for US citizenship.

He stated that the US Constitution used the wording: “All persons born… in the United States and subject to the jurisdiction thereof, are citizens of the United States and of the State wherein they reside.” Can children of temporary residents not be subject to the jurisdiction of the US?

He said the exceptions to the law are for children of people on the diplomatic mission.

He explained that those who lost their citizenship while the policy was in force would regain their citizenship if the court determined against Trump.

Peter Obiora, online editor at InvestAdvocate, who lives in the United States, said there would be a barrage of lawsuits against the order because of its unconstitutional stand.

“It cannot work that way except they change the constitution on that. The Constitution supersedes any other executive order. So, before that can happen, it has to be changed in the constitution.”

US birthright citizenship: 22 states reject Trump's order

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that twenty-two (22) Democratic-led states have filed lawsuits challenging Trump's executive order banning birthright citizenship.

The lawsuits argue that the order violates the 14th Amendment's Citizenship Clause, which guarantees citizenship to anyone born in the US.

State attorneys general and immigrant organisations warn that the order would strip over 150,000 children annually of their rights and access to federal benefits.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng