The US is preparing to deport thousands of African immigrants, with data showing a significant backlog of deportation orders across the continent

Somalia, Mauritania, Nigeria, and Ghana have the highest numbers of nationals facing removal

Concerns remain about the logistics, humanitarian impact, and reintegration challenges for deportees, prompting calls for comprehensive immigration reform

The United States government has released updated data revealing that tens of thousands of African immigrants are currently listed for deportation.

The figures, current as of November 24, 2024, highlight the growing focus on immigration enforcement under the Biden administration, with nationals from Somalia, Mauritania, and Nigeria topping the list.

Nigeria among countries with highest number of deportees

According to the data, Somalia leads with 4,090 individuals slated for removal, followed closely by Mauritania (3,822) and Nigeria (3,690).

Other countries with significant numbers include Ghana (3,228), Guinea (1,897), and Cameroon (1,736).

In total, over 40 African nations are represented in the deportation orders, with smaller numbers from countries such as Seychelles (4) and Madagascar (5).

Reasons for being declared illegal range

The reasons for deportation vary, ranging from visa overstays and criminal convictions to unresolved asylum claims.

Immigration advocates have raised concerns about the conditions many deportees may face upon returning to their home countries, particularly in nations experiencing political instability, conflict, or human rights abuses.

For example, Cameroon and the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC), both of which have significant numbers of deportees, have been plagued by violence and political unrest in recent years.

Critics argue that the deportation process often fails to consider individual circumstances, including family ties in the U.S. and the potential dangers returnees may face.

The U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) has defended its actions, stating that deportations are carried out in accordance with federal law.

Below is the full list of all African countries on the deportation list and the actual numbers of the foreigners expected to be repatriated back to their home countries:

1. Somalia: 4,090

2. Mauritania: 3,822

3. Nigeria: 3,690

4. Ghana: 3,228

5. Guinea: 1,897

6. Cameroon: 1,736

7. Ethiopia: 1,713

8. Senegal: 1,689

9. Liberia: 1,563

10. Sierra Leone: 1,563

11. Egypt: 1,461

12. Kenya: 1,282

13. Ivory Coast: 1,224

14. DRC: 1,068

15. Gambia: 1,035

16. Sudan: 1,012

17. Eritrea: 973

18. Mali: 929

19. Angola: 662

20. Niger: 642

21. Zimbabwe: 545

22. Morocco: 495

23. Togo: 427

24. Uganda: 393

25. South Africa: 379

26. Rwanda: 338

27. Cape Verde: 314

28. Algeria: 306

29. Burkina Faso: 303

30. Tanzania: 301

31. Zambia: 174

32. Chad: 169

33. Tunisia: 160

34. South Sudan: 136

35. Benin: 102

36. Libya: 89

37. Central African Republic: 82

38. Gabon: 60

39. Djibouti: 29

40. Equatorial Guinea: 20

41. Namibia: 19

42. Mozambique: 14

43. Botswana: 12

44. Lesotho: 11

45. Eswatini: 6

46. Madagascar: 5

47. Seychelles: 4

