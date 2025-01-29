Trump: Full List of African Immigrants Scheduled for Deportation from US
- The US is preparing to deport thousands of African immigrants, with data showing a significant backlog of deportation orders across the continent
- Somalia, Mauritania, Nigeria, and Ghana have the highest numbers of nationals facing removal
- Concerns remain about the logistics, humanitarian impact, and reintegration challenges for deportees, prompting calls for comprehensive immigration reform
The United States government has released updated data revealing that tens of thousands of African immigrants are currently listed for deportation.
The figures, current as of November 24, 2024, highlight the growing focus on immigration enforcement under the Biden administration, with nationals from Somalia, Mauritania, and Nigeria topping the list.
Nigeria among countries with highest number of deportees
According to the data, Somalia leads with 4,090 individuals slated for removal, followed closely by Mauritania (3,822) and Nigeria (3,690).
Other countries with significant numbers include Ghana (3,228), Guinea (1,897), and Cameroon (1,736).
In total, over 40 African nations are represented in the deportation orders, with smaller numbers from countries such as Seychelles (4) and Madagascar (5).
Reasons for being declared illegal range
The reasons for deportation vary, ranging from visa overstays and criminal convictions to unresolved asylum claims.
Immigration advocates have raised concerns about the conditions many deportees may face upon returning to their home countries, particularly in nations experiencing political instability, conflict, or human rights abuses.
For example, Cameroon and the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC), both of which have significant numbers of deportees, have been plagued by violence and political unrest in recent years.
Critics argue that the deportation process often fails to consider individual circumstances, including family ties in the U.S. and the potential dangers returnees may face.
The U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) has defended its actions, stating that deportations are carried out in accordance with federal law.
Below is the full list of all African countries on the deportation list and the actual numbers of the foreigners expected to be repatriated back to their home countries:
1. Somalia: 4,090
2. Mauritania: 3,822
3. Nigeria: 3,690
4. Ghana: 3,228
5. Guinea: 1,897
6. Cameroon: 1,736
7. Ethiopia: 1,713
8. Senegal: 1,689
9. Liberia: 1,563
10. Sierra Leone: 1,563
11. Egypt: 1,461
12. Kenya: 1,282
13. Ivory Coast: 1,224
14. DRC: 1,068
15. Gambia: 1,035
16. Sudan: 1,012
17. Eritrea: 973
18. Mali: 929
19. Angola: 662
20. Niger: 642
21. Zimbabwe: 545
22. Morocco: 495
23. Togo: 427
24. Uganda: 393
25. South Africa: 379
26. Rwanda: 338
27. Cape Verde: 314
28. Algeria: 306
29. Burkina Faso: 303
30. Tanzania: 301
31. Zambia: 174
32. Chad: 169
33. Tunisia: 160
34. South Sudan: 136
35. Benin: 102
36. Libya: 89
37. Central African Republic: 82
38. Gabon: 60
39. Djibouti: 29
40. Equatorial Guinea: 20
41. Namibia: 19
42. Mozambique: 14
43. Botswana: 12
44. Lesotho: 11
45. Eswatini: 6
46. Madagascar: 5
47. Seychelles: 4
Full list of countries whose citizens Trump is deporting
Earlier, Legit.ng reported that the United States had begun a large-scale deportation operation affecting over 1.4 million noncitizens, as the Trump administration moves forward with its immigration crackdown.
The deportations, targeting individuals with final removal orders, span more than 150 countries, making this one of the most extensive removal efforts in U.S. history.
Source: Legit.ng
