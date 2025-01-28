Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over 7 years of experience covering metro, government policy, and international events

Washington DC, United States - President Donald Trump of the United States has continued to fuel his third term rumour just days after assuming office.

Legit.ng recalls that Trump was sworn in for the second time on Monday, January 20, 2025, to become the second president in US history to serve two non-consecutive terms.

Trump says he has raised a lot of money for the next election. Photo credit: @realDonaldTrump

Source: Twitter

Trump said he’s “not 100 percent sure” he was barred from running for a third term in office under the Constitution, which forbids it.

As reported by NBC News, the American president stated this while addressing the House Republicans at the annual issues retreat at Trump National Doral, his golf club and resort outside Miami.

“I’ve raised a lot of money for the next race that I assume I can’t use for myself, but I’m not 100% sure,”

“Am I allowed to run again?” Trump asked Speaker Mike Johnson. “Mike, I better not get you involved in that.”

This is coming days after an ally in the House introduced a measure that would set in motion the process to adopt a constitutional amendment allowing Trump to seek a third term.

The bill, however, has not advanced at all in the chamber.

United States presidents are limited to two terms in office by the 22nd Amendment to the Constitution.

This was ratified in 1951 — partly as a response to Franklin D. Roosevelt’s unprecedented four terms as president from 1933-1945.

A conservative Rep. Andy Ogles, R-Tenn., said in a statement last week that Trump should be given the necessary time to achieve his goals as US president.

Trump "has proven himself to be the only figure in modern history capable of reversing our nation’s decay and restoring America to greatness, and he must be given the time necessary to accomplish that goal,"

